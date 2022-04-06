Photos: Debbie Allen Honored by Dance Theatre of Harlem

Just last night, Dance Theatre of Harlem honored director, choreographer, actress and dancer Debbie Allen with the Arthur Mitchell Vision Award. The Chairman's Award was given to Dr. Donald J. Rose and Dr. Wendy S. Ziecheck.

Performances included works by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Company Artist Dylan Santos after Marius Petipa, and the anticipated New York Premiere of Robert Garland's newest ballet, Higher Ground, which was set to the sounds of Stevie Wonder. Additional attendees included Carla Hall, Sunny Hostin and others.

The Gala Planning Committee included Jerry and Hélène Dreskin (chairs), Ackneil and Dana Muldrow (chairs), Leslie Wims Morris (chair), Kevin and Abby Cofsky (co-chairs) and Craig and Isabel Kallman (co-chairs).

The Dance Theater of Harlem was founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell, the first black principal dancer at New York City Ballet, and Karel Shook. At the height of the civil rights movement, the Dance Theater of Harlem created a haven for dancers of all colors who craved an opportunity to excel in the classical ballet world. Now, through performances, community engagement and arts education, the Company carries forward Dance Theater of Harlem's message of empowerment through the arts for all.