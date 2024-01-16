Photos: David Hyde Pierce Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway

David Hyde Pierce originated the role of “Sir Robin” in the original Broadway production.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Over the weekend, David Hyde Pierce (who originated the role of “Sir Robin” in the original Broadway production), saw Spamalot on Broadway!

Check out photos below!


Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.




