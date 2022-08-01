Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Death Of A Salesman
Photos: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Broadway Revival Kicks Off Rehearsals!

The cast is led by Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award nominee Sharon D Clarke as Willy and Linda Loman.

Aug. 1, 2022  

Check out first day of rehearsal photos from the upcoming Broadway production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

The cast is led by Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke, who reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Kevin Ramessar as Musician, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, this vibrant and timely production is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family, living and working in a White, Capitalist world.

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

The creative team includes Olivier Award winner and Tony Award® nominee Anna Fleischle (scenic and co-costume design), Sarita Fellows (co-costume design), Tony Award® nominee Jen Schriever (lighting design), Tony Award® nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Femi Temowo (composer), Drama Desk Award nominee Nikiya Mathis (hair design), Erica A. Hart & Daniel Swee (casting) and John Miller (music coordinator).

Few works of drama loom as large in the national psyche as Miller's seminal Death of a Salesman. It caused a critical sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards® including Best Play and was also honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revivals, three of which won the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play.

Opening night is set for Sunday, October 9 at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), and the production will run for a strictly limited 17-week engagement, with preview performances beginning Saturday, September 17 (new date).

For more details about the production, including information about how to purchase tickets, please visit www.salesmanonbroadway.com.

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin

Death of a Salesman
The Cast of DEATH OF SALESMAN

Death of a Salesman
Davis, Clarke, Pierce, De Shields, Belcher with Miranda Cromwell

Death of a Salesman
The Company of DEATH OF SALESMAN

Death of a Salesman
Cindy Tolan

Death of a Salesman
Miranda Cromwell, Marianne Elliot, and Chris Harper

Death of a SalesmanKwame Kwei-Armah

Death of a Salesman
André De Shields, Miranda Cromwell, Wendell Pierce

Death of a Salesman
McKinley Belcher III, Sharon D Clarke, Khris Davis

Death of a Salesman
Miranda Cromwell and Wendell Pierce





