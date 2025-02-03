News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance

See photos of Jane Fonda, Rosario Dawson and more.

By: Feb. 03, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Last week, Dear Everything, hosted a one-night-only concert event. Dear Everything was written and narrated by Tony and Obie Award Winner V (formerly Eve Ensler) and featured Academy Award-winning actor and activist Jane Fonda and actor and activist Rosario Dawson delivering closing words. The event took place at Terminal 5 in New York City. See BroadwayWorld's photos here! 
 
The concert featured music by Grammy Award Nominee Justin Tranter, Caroline Pennell & Eren Cannata; lyrics by Justin Tranter, Caroline Pennell & V; with contributions by Idina Menzel; orchestrations by Daniel Crean; choreography by Christiana Hunte; and direction by Tony Award winner and Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.), Diane Paulus.
 
Along with V (formerly Eve Ensler), the company included Latrice Pace, YDE, Paravi Das, Luke Ferrari, Michael Williams, Terrence Archie, Caesar Samayoa, Benny Elledge and Allison Guinn. The concert event also featured The Broadway for Arts Education Choir.
 
Dear Everything’s story uplifts the most pressing issue of today: the climate crisis. Its anthemic pop and folk music speaks to the tension of our times: while adults are focused on surviving the now, youth have a fierce eye on the future. The project has been developed at the A.R.T., a renowned incubator of new work known for theatrical innovation, groundbreaking approaches to audience engagement, and the creation of theatrical events that serve as a catalyst to inspire and create change.

LATEST NEWS

New Block Of GYPSY Tickets Now On Sale
Video: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Rehearsal Sneak Peek
Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance
Exclusive Video: Behind the Scenes of BLACK EXCELLENCE ON BROADWAY

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Jane Fonda and Rosario Dawson

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Tony Marion

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Andrew Durand

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Cynthia Nixon

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Rosanna Arquette

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Dylan McDermott

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Diane Paulus

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Pat Mitchell Seydel, Laura Elizabeth Seydel, Jane Fonda and Viva Vadim

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Alyson Palmer

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
James Celeste Lecesne

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Rainn Wilson

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Tony Marion and Wes Williams

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Marco Calvani

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Casey Likes

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Tony Marion and Rob Raco

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
The Company of "Dear Everything" including Latrice Pace, YDE, Paravi Das, Luke Ferrari, Michael Williams, Terrence Archie, Caesar Samayoa, Benny Elledge and Allison Guinn

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Rosario Dawson and Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Rosario Dawson and Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Rosario Dawson and Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Rosario Dawson

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Rosario Dawson and Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Rosario Dawson and Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Rosario Dawson and Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Rosario Dawson and Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Rosario Dawson

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
V (formerly Eve Ensler), Rosario Dawson and Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
V (formerly Eve Ensler), Rosario Dawson and Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
V (formerly Eve Ensler), Rosario Dawson and Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
V (formerly Eve Ensler), Rosario Dawson and Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
V (formerly Eve Ensler)

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Jane Fonda and YDE

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Dylan McDermott and Kimberly Frier

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
V (formerly Eve Ensler) and James Celeste Lecesne

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
V (formerly Eve Ensler) and James Celeste Lecesne

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Jane Fonda

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Rosanna Arquette, Jane Fonda and V (formerly Eve Ensler)

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Rosanna Arquette, V (formerly Eve Ensler), Jane Fonda and Rosario Dawson

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Jane Fonda, V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Rosario Dawson

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Rosario Dawson

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Rosario Dawson

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Diane Paulus and V (formerly Eve Ensler)

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Diane Paulus and Rosario Dawson

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Rosario Dawson

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Diane Paulus and Casey Likes

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Rosario Dawson, Casey Likes and V (formerly Eve Ensler)

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Jane Fonda and daughter Vanessa Vadim

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Luke Ferrari, V (formerly Eve Ensler), Paravi Das and Diane Paulus

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance Image
Signage at The "Dear Everything" Concert




Videos