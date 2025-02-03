Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Climate Control Benefit Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last week, Dear Everything, hosted a one-night-only concert event. Dear Everything was written and narrated by Tony and Obie Award Winner V (formerly Eve Ensler) and featured Academy Award-winning actor and activist Jane Fonda and actor and activist Rosario Dawson delivering closing words. The event took place at Terminal 5 in New York City. See BroadwayWorld's photos here!



The concert featured music by Grammy Award Nominee Justin Tranter, Caroline Pennell & Eren Cannata; lyrics by Justin Tranter, Caroline Pennell & V; with contributions by Idina Menzel; orchestrations by Daniel Crean; choreography by Christiana Hunte; and direction by Tony Award winner and Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.), Diane Paulus.



Along with V (formerly Eve Ensler), the company included Latrice Pace, YDE, Paravi Das, Luke Ferrari, Michael Williams, Terrence Archie, Caesar Samayoa, Benny Elledge and Allison Guinn. The concert event also featured The Broadway for Arts Education Choir.



Dear Everything’s story uplifts the most pressing issue of today: the climate crisis. Its anthemic pop and folk music speaks to the tension of our times: while adults are focused on surviving the now, youth have a fierce eye on the future. The project has been developed at the A.R.T., a renowned incubator of new work known for theatrical innovation, groundbreaking approaches to audience engagement, and the creation of theatrical events that serve as a catalyst to inspire and create change.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas