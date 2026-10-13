Photos: Cynthia Nixon, Sterling K. Brown, Kerry Washington & More Visit SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play will run through November 15 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play opened on Broadway September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the production stars Denée Benton, Patina Miller and Jasmine Amy Rogers. Since the big night, the play has welcomed many celebrity guests, including Cynthia Nixon (who stars in The Gilded Age alongside Benton), Betsy Aidem and Susannah Flood (who starred in White's last Broadway play, Liberation), Sterling K. Brown, Kerry Washington, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Billy Porter. Check out photos from backstage below!
Plus, read the reviews for School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play here, and check out photos of the cast's opening night bows here.
Set at a boarding school in Ghana, the comedy follows Paulina, who has her sights set on a beauty pageant, until the arrival of a new student from America changes the competition. The cast also includes Lucia Aremu as Ama, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis. Benton plays Paulina Sarpong, Miller plays Eloise Amponsah and Rogers plays Ericka Boafo.
The production reunites Bioh and White, who previously collaborated on Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. School Girls premiered Off-Broadway at MCC in 2017 and has since received more than 80 regional productions and a UK premiere in 2023.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Sterling K. Brown & Phillipa Soo pose with the cast including Jocelyn Bioh, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, Heather Alicia Simms and Director Whitney White
Kerry Washington, Billy Porter, Michael Benjamin Washington, Betsy Aidem, Susannah Flood and the cast of "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play"
Billy Porter and and the cast of "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play"
Billy Porter, Kerry Washington and the cast of "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play"
Kerry Washington and the cast of "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play"
Kerry Washington and the cast of "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play"
Betsy Aidem and Susannah Flood and the cast of "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play"
Sterling K. Brown & Phillipa Soo pose with the cast including Jocelyn Bioh, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, Heather Alicia Simms and Director Whitney White
Cynthia Nixon and the cast of "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play"
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