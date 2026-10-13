Tichina Arnold to Make Broadway Debut in & JULIET; James Monroe Iglehart to Return

Tichina Arnold will make her Broadway debut in & Juliet on Broadway this fall. Best known for her starring roles in “Martin,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “The Neighborhood,” and the 1986 feature film version of Little Shop of Horrors, Arnold joins the musical comedy for performances beginning Tuesday, November 3 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway through the show's final performance on January 3, 2027.

James Monroe Iglehart will return this November to reprise the role of 'Lance,' rejoining the company on Tuesday, November 3, alongside Arnold and Aly Michalka, who makes her Broadway debut as 'Anne.' Current cast members Joey Fatone ('Lance'), Alison Luff ('Anne'), and Jeannette Bayardelle ('Angélique') will play their final performances on Sunday, November 1.

As previously announced, creator, writer, and comedian Cyrus Veyssi will make their Broadway debut as 'May' beginning tonight, Tuesday, October 13 for performances through December 6, 2026.

Additionally, current stars Corey Mach ('Shakespeare'), Spencer Sutherland ('Romeo'), Anthony Gargiula ('Francois'), and Kenzie Ziegler ('Charmion'), will extend their engagements in the musical comedy through the Broadway production's final performance. The beloved production will close on January 3, 2027, more than four years and 1,700 performances after it opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

ABOUT & JULIET:

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music's #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The show currently stars Gianna Harris as 'Juliet,' Tony Award winner Paulo Szot and NSYNC Superstar Joey Fatone as 'Lance,' Alison Luff as 'Anne,' Corey Mach as 'Shakespeare,' Cyrus Veyssi as 'May,' Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angelique', Spencer Sutherland as 'Romeo,' and Anthony Gargiula as 'Francois,' with Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Kayla Saunders, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, Romy Vuksan, and Kenzie Ziegler.

& Juliet has played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. In addition to Broadway, the first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route in fall 2024 and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, and in December 2025, an additional production opened at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

ABOUT Tichina Arnold

From comedies to drama and on the big screen to your home television set, Tichina's characters are beloved around the world and well known for their honest reactions to life's all-too-real situations. Her roles in “Martin,” Wild Hogs, “Happily Divorced,” “Survivors Remorse,” “Daytime Divas,” and “Everybody Hates Chris” have cemented her a devoted fan-base that reaches throughout the world. Tichina recently wrapped up an 8-season run on CBS's hit comedy, “The Neighborhood,” opposite Cedric the Entertainer, Beth Behrs, and Max Greenfield. Tichina also worked behind the camera, directing Episode 12 of the 8th season.

On the feature side, Tichina can be seen in A24's The Last Black Man in San Francisco, directed by Joe Talbot and starring Jonathan Majors, Rob Morgan, and Mike Epps. In 2022, Tichina directed the Short Film Oh Baby Baby for BET in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Tichina also starred in the BET+ Film, So Fly Christmas directed by Terri J. Vaughn. Tichina has also served as a host multiple times for the BET's Soul Train Awards alongside Tisha Campbell, celebrating the best in Soul, R&B and Hip Hop.

On stage, Arnold starred in Alex in Wonderland, written and directed by Debbie Allen; a revival of The Wiz at New York City Center in New York; the off-Broadway hit Love, Loss, and What I Wore; and the musical hit If These Hips Could Talk. Early theater credits include The Me Nobody Knows at Brooklyn's Billie Holiday Theatre, Hair, Romance and Hard Times and Haggadah at the Joseph Papp Theatre.

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