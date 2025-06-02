Photos: Cynthia Erivo and Lisa Ann Walter Visit REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Real Women Have Curves is now playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre and was nominated for 12 Awards this season.
Cynthia Erivo and Lisa Ann Walter visited Real Women Have Curves on Broadway this weekend. Check out photos of them visiting the cast here!
Real Women Have Curves is now playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre and was nominated for 12 Awards this season, including Tony Awards nominations for Best Score and Best Featured Actress (Justina Machado).
It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Florencia Cuenca Cynthia Erivo Tatianna Cordoba
Lisa Ann Walter Quincy Hampton Cynthia Erivo Tatianna Cordoba
Lisa Ann Walter and Sandra Valls
Cynthia Erivo Lisa Ann Walter and RWHC Company
