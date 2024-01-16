Photos: Cyndi Lauper and Theresa Rebeck Visit HARMONY on Broadway

The pair then congratulated the stars backstage. Check out photos here!

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Cyndi Lauper and Theresa Rebeck recently visited the Broadway production of Harmony at the Barrymore Theatre. The pair then congratulated the stars including Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko and the six “Harmonists”, Danny Kornfeld, Sean Bell, Steven Telsey, Blake Roman, Eric Peters and Zal Owen after the show backstage.

Check out photos below!

About Harmony

The new musical Harmony by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, is now running on Broadway, having opened on November 13 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony ®, Grammy ®, and Emmy® Award winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk® Award  Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony® Award  winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

The show stars Chip Zien; Sierra Boggess; Julie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven TelseyAllison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick. They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce LandryRhonnirose MantillaDaniel Z. MillerBenjamin H. MooreMatthew MuchaConstantine PappasKayleen SeidlKyla StoneBronwyn TarbotonKate WeslerStuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

The creative team for Harmony includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Linda Cho & Ricky Lurie (costume design), Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), Batwin + Robin Productions (media design), Tom Watson (wig & hair design), Jamibeth Margolis, CSA (casting), Sara Edwards (associate director/choreographer), John O’Neill (music director), Michael Aarons (music coordinator), Doug Walter (orchestrations) and Scott Taylor Rollison (production stage manager).

Photo Credit: Paul Aphisit




