Photos: Colman Domingo in First Look at Netflix Limited Series THE MADNESS

Netflix has revealed first-look images along with the November 28 premiere date for the upcoming thriller series THE MADNESS starring Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo. The premiere date falls on Thanksgiving in the US.

In The Madness, media pundit Muncie Daniels (Domingo) must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family – and his lost ideals – in order to survive.

Showrunners are Stephen Belber and VJ Boyd, with Clément Virgo serving as director. In addition to Domingo, the cast includes Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, Tamsin Topolski, and TJ Mixon.

Colman Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony-nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Lawrence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. He was recently seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple and can be seen this summer in the A24 drama Sing Sing.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.