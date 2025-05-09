Photos: Circus-Themes CATS Soars At Chicago's Paramount Theatre

Running through June 15, 2025.
Step right up! The Jellicle Ball goes under the big top as Paramount Theatre presents a circus-themed revival of Cats, running through June 15, 2025. Check out photos of the high-flying production below.
Just picture Grizabella and her feline friends flying through the air with the greatest of ease. You may know all of the words to Cats, but you’ve never seen this Cats before, a new production intent on showcasing the amazing acrobatics and athletic grace of true felines.
Paramount isn't kitten around, casting its new take on Cats with a contortionist, jugglers, aerialists, tumblers, acrobats and other talented circus performers guaranteed to bring all new layers and energy to Lloyd Webber’s fantastical journey into the clandestine world of cats.
With a tent full of acro-cats, audiences will get swept up in the circus theme while Mungojerrie, Bustopher Jones, Bombalurina and more explore timeless themes of identity and redemption through captivating dance, singsong poetry, and unforgettable songs like “Memory” and “The Rum Tum Tugger."
Photo Credit: Brett Beiner Photography
Kat Hoil, Matthew Millin, Emily Scinto, Allison Sill, Selena Robinson, Ryan Huemmer, and Hayley Larson
Dani Goldberg and Michael Lunder
Donovan Hoffer and the company of CATS
Christopher Kelley and the company of CATS
Anakin Jace White and the company of CATS
Gene Weygandt and the company of CATS
The company of CATS
The company of CATS
The company of CATS
Lorenzo Rush Jr.
Christopher Kelley
Donovan Hoffer and the company of CATS
Kat Harvey
Ryan Huemmer
Ryan Huemmer and Kat Hoil
Kat Harvey
