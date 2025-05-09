Photos: Circus-Themes CATS Soars At Chicago's Paramount Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step right up! The Jellicle Ball goes under the big top as Paramount Theatre presents a circus-themed revival of Cats, running through June 15, 2025. Check out photos of the high-flying production below.

Just picture Grizabella and her feline friends flying through the air with the greatest of ease. You may know all of the words to Cats, but you’ve never seen this Cats before, a new production intent on showcasing the amazing acrobatics and athletic grace of true felines.

Paramount isn't kitten around, casting its new take on Cats with a contortionist, jugglers, aerialists, tumblers, acrobats and other talented circus performers guaranteed to bring all new layers and energy to Lloyd Webber’s fantastical journey into the clandestine world of cats.

With a tent full of acro-cats, audiences will get swept up in the circus theme while Mungojerrie, Bustopher Jones, Bombalurina and more explore timeless themes of identity and redemption through captivating dance, singsong poetry, and unforgettable songs like “Memory” and “The Rum Tum Tugger."

For tickets, visit ParamountAurora.com or call (630) 896-6666.

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner Photography

Alexandra Palkovic

Kat Hoil, Matthew Millin, Emily Scinto, Allison Sill, Selena Robinson, Ryan Huemmer, and Hayley Larson

Dani Goldberg and Michael Lunder

Donovan Hoffer and the company of CATS

Christopher Kelley and the company of CATS

Anakin Jace White and the company of CATS

Gene Weygandt and the company of CATS

The company of CATS

The company of CATS

Emily Rohm

The company of CATS

Matthew Weidenbener

Lorenzo Rush Jr.

Christopher Kelley

Donovan Hoffer and the company of CATS

Kat Harvey

Ryan Huemmer

Ryan Huemmer and Kat Hoil

Kat Harvey