Photos: Christy Altomare, Adam Kantor & Morgan Marcell to Star in World Premiere of NOIR - First Look!

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre is presenting the world premiere musical Noir, directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak. Noir runs June 2 - July 3, 2022 in the Hubbard Theatre. Noir includes Broadway veterans Christy Altomare (Broadway: Anastasia, Mamma Mia!) as Scarlet, Adam Kantor (Broadway: The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof) as The Neighbor and Morgan Marcell (Broadway: Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!, Bandstand) as The Wife.

A heartbroken man never leaves his apartment, finding his only solace in the music on the radio. Then a couple moves in next door. Eavesdropping becomes his new entertainment - and his new obsession. Soon he finds himself drawn into a web of love, lies, deceit, and danger. Inspired by classic film noir, this new musical is written by Broadway artists Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, Star Trek Discovery), directed by Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Anastasia), and choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia (Film: Tick Tick Boom - additional choreography, Encores: Gone Missing).

The cast also includes Sinclair Daniel (Shakespeare Theatre Company: Peter Pan and Wendy) as The Kid, David Guzman (Broadway: Hamilton, Disney's Newsies) as The Husband, Clifton Samuels (Broadway: Follies, Amazing Grace) as The Boss, and Voltaire Wade-Greene (Broadway: Hamilton) as The Goon.