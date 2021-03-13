Photos: Check Out Six All New Posters For the IN THE HEIGHTS Film

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Six all new posters have been released for the upcoming In The Heights film adaptation.

The film is currently set to be released on June 18, 2021 and a brand new trailer will be released tomorrow. Stay tuned right here on BroadwayWorld for the trailer when it drops.

Check out the new posters below!

The time has come! TRAILER TOMORROW. #InTheHeightsMovie (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ajCoi1MxV6 - In The Heights Movie (@intheheights) March 13, 2021

Turn up the volume! TRAILER TOMORROW. #InTheHeightsMovie (3/3) pic.twitter.com/mvEX5ULsqu - In The Heights Movie (@intheheights) March 13, 2021

"In The Heights" was originally scheduled to be released on June 26, 2020. That date was moved to June 18, 2021; it will be available to stream on HBO Max, and available in theaters, on that date.

The In the Heights film was written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders produced.

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Marc Anthony as Sonny's Father, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piraguero.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.