Photos: Check Out New Images of the National Tour of BEAUTIFUL!

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical returned to the road on November 2, 2021 in Chicago, IL, having been off the road for 600 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Beautiful opened last night at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ and will play more than 65 cities on its 2021-22 North American Touring season. Dates and cities may be found here.

Check out new photos below!

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.