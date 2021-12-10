Photos: Check Out New Images of FLYING OVER SUNSET!

Click Here for More Articles on FLYING OVER SUNSET

Lincoln Center Theater's new musical, Flying Over Sunset will re-opens the Vivian Beaumont Theater this Monday, December 13.

FLYING OVER SUNSET has book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korie, features choreography by Michelle Dorrance, and stars Carmen Cusack, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Harry Hadden-Paton, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck. Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudy various roles.

Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.