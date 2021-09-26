Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Check Out All of the Highlights From the 2020 Tony Awards!

From performances, to awards, and more, check out highlights from the biggest night on Broadway!

Sep. 26, 2021  

After two and a half years without Broadway's biggest night, the Tony Awards returned on Sunday, Sept. 26! This year's presentation honored the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season.

Audra McDonald hosted the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards, revealing winners in all but three categories. Then, Leslie Odom, Jr. hosted The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, featuring performances and the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.

Check out photos from the big night below!

Plus, check out the full winners' list here.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo

Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Darlene Love, Matthew Morrison, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Chester Gregory, and Kerry Butler

Chester Gregory and Kerry Butler

David Alan Grier

Danny Burstein

Santino Fontana and Patina Miller

Lauren Patten

Ruthie Ann Miles

David Byrne

Derek McLane

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Ali Stroker

Lois Smith

Audra McDonald

Jordan Fisher and Jasmine Cephas Jones


Justin Townsend

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Catherine Zuber

Jennifer Nettles

Matt Stine and Justin Levine

Diablo Cody

Lynn Nottage

Sonya Tayeh

Charlie Rosen and Katie Kresek

Britton Smith

Stephen Daldry

Bebe Neuwirth and Courtney B. Vance

Jennifer Holliday

Jennifer Holliday

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Andrew Burnap

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Alex Timbers accepts the award for Best Direction of a Musical for "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" onstage during the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Jenny Steingart and Anthony Veneziale

Aaron Tveit


Stephanie J. Block and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Adrienne Warren

Mary-Louise Parker

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

David Byrne

Lea Salonga

John Legend

John Legend and the cast of Ain't Too Proud

John Legend and the cast of Ain't Too Proud

Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal

Kenny Leon

Amber Iman and Adrienne Warren

Robin de Jesus and Andrew Garfield

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Cyndi Lauper

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Ben Platt and Anika Noni Rose


Josh Groban

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Josh Groban

Beanie Feldstein

Jon Batiste

Norm Lewis and Kelli Oa??Hara


Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold, and Matthew López

Chita Rivera and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

Erich Bergen

Robbie Fairchild, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis

Kenny Leon


