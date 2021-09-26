Photos: Check Out All of the Highlights From the 2020 Tony Awards!
From performances, to awards, and more, check out highlights from the biggest night on Broadway!
After two and a half years without Broadway's biggest night, the Tony Awards returned on Sunday, Sept. 26! This year's presentation honored the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season.
Audra McDonald hosted the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards, revealing winners in all but three categories. Then, Leslie Odom, Jr. hosted The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, featuring performances and the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.
Check out photos from the big night below!
Photo Credit: Theo Wargo
Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur
Darlene Love, Matthew Morrison, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Chester Gregory, and Kerry Butler
Chester Gregory and Kerry Butler
Santino Fontana and Patina Miller
Jordan Fisher and Jasmine Cephas Jones
Charlie Rosen and Katie Kresek
Bebe Neuwirth and Courtney B. Vance
Sheryl Lee Ralph
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Alex Timbers accepts the award for Best Direction of a Musical for "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" onstage during the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Jenny Steingart and Anthony Veneziale
Stephanie J. Block and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Leslie Odom, Jr.
John Legend and the cast of Ain't Too Proud
John Legend and the cast of Ain't Too Proud
Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal
Amber Iman and Adrienne Warren
Robin de Jesus and Andrew Garfield
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Josh Groban
Norm Lewis and Kelli Oa??Hara
Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold, and Matthew López
Chita Rivera and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber
Robbie Fairchild, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis