Photos: Check Out All of the Highlights From the 2020 Tony Awards!

After two and a half years without Broadway's biggest night, the Tony Awards returned on Sunday, Sept. 26! This year's presentation honored the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season.

Audra McDonald hosted the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards, revealing winners in all but three categories. Then, Leslie Odom, Jr. hosted The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, featuring performances and the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.

Check out photos from the big night below!

