Listen: 'Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim: Live in Concert' is Available Now

Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim: Live in Concert has been released as an all new album from Concord Theatrical Recordings, available now on all digital platforms.

Recorded in June 2019, the album captures Broadway stars performing the music and lyrics of Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim alongside the songwriters themselves, in what would become Sondheim’s final public performance. The album will be available on 2-LP limited vinyl release on Friday, December 13.

Stream or download the album, and pre-order the vinyl HERE.

Listen below:

For one night only in June 2019, Broadway legend Sondheim joined 3x Tony Award winner Brown on stage at The Town Hall in New York City. They celebrated each other’s songs with the help of stage luminaries Katrina Lenk, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rob McClure, Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, and an orchestra conducted by Georgia Stitt. This joyous event, a SubCulture benefit for Brady: United Against Gun Violence, was the talk of the town.

“Most people don’t get to say thank you to the artists who truly change their lives, but on that one night in 2019 I reached out to Stephen Sondheim, the man who gave me so much, and gave him the only gift I really knew how to give: the chance to make music,” said Brown. “Whatever else I accomplish in this life, I’m holding on to that.”

Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim: Live in Concert was produced by Jeffrey Lesser and Brown and co-produced by 3x GRAMMY Award® winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. The album was recorded by Jon Weston, mixed and edited by Lesser and mastered by Oscar Zambrano.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that this was a landmark concert at the time, and has only become more so since,” said Flahaven. “It was a magical night of colossal talents coming together, and the album captures those performances as well as Steve and Jason’s wonderful conversations, both verbal and musical.”

The concert was directed by Daisy Prince and executive produced by Marc Kaplan. Jeff Markowitz was concert production manager, and Elie Landau was general manager.

Album Track List: