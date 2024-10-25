Video: Nicole Scherzinger Talks SUNSET BLVD Opening Night Gift from Glenn Close

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sunset Boulevard has opened on Broadway and audiences are going crazy for this reimagining of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Nicole Scherzinger, who is leading the production as Norma Desmond, visited Good Morning America on Friday to talk about making her Broadway debut with this buzzy show.

"It is a dream come true. A lot of people don't realize that my background is in musical theatre... I just love being able to communicate and tell stories through song in the most honest way," she explained.

Glenn Close played the role in the first Broadway production and Scherzinger shared how the acting veteran commemorated the occasion. "She was so kind on my opening night. She sent me these beautiful roses and a note that said something like, 'There's no doubt that you'll take New York by storm. Welcome to Broadway,'" said Scherzinger, adding, "What a way to have your first opening night on Broadway!"

Scherzinger has also lent her voice to the upcoming Moana sequel. She plays Moana's mother, reprising the role that she originated in the 2016 film. "I'm proud to be of Hawaiian descent and I'm proud of ... the representation for the Polynesian people and the story. I think from my role, I was deeply inspired by the beautiful women of my family and my ancestors that came before me. Just want to make them proud." Moana 2 hits theaters on November 27.

Director Jamie Lloyd's new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. is currently playing at Broadway's St. James Theatre. Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs "With One Look," "The Perfect Year," and "As If We Never Said Goodbye."

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.