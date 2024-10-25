Exclusive: I PUT A SPELL ON YOU with Jay Armstrong Johnson, Robyn Hurder, J. Harrison Ghee and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sisters, it's time for the biggest and best Broadway Halloween event of the year, which you can watch from the comfort of your own home! Jay Armstrong Johnson's annual Halloween concert-meets-party I Put a Spell on You: ALiiVE at Webster Hall will stream on Broadway On Demand beginning at 8 pm Eastern on Sunday, October 27, 2024 and be available until October 31. Tickets for Broadway on Demand are $35 and available.

Johnson leads the charge as the bewitching and hilarious Winifred Sanderson with Allison Godleski casting a mesmerizing charm as the ditzy yet irresistible Sarah Sanderson. Amanda Williams Ware delivers comedic gold as the lovable Mary Sanderson, completing the wickedly fun trio.

Expect visits from famous villains who perform with larger-than-life voices and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value, and a healthy dose of Broadway magic with a cast that includes Tony Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee, Tony Award-nominee Robyn Hurder, Todrick Hall, Stephen Brower, Yeman Brown, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Nick Gaga, Domanick Hubbard, F Michael Haynie, Jonte' Moaning, Heath Saunders, Trent Saunders, and Emma Sofia (CATS: The Jellicle Ball). Plus Karma Jenkins brings heart and spunk as Dani Dennison, with Maddox Martin and Kathryn Priest portraying the courageous Max and Allison.

The event was recorded LIVE on Monday, October 21 and you can check out photos from the big night below!