Jessica Vosk to Release First Full-Length Holiday Album Feat. Ariana DeBose & More; New Single Streaming Now

In 2020, the celebrated singer, actress, and Broadway star Jessica Vosk released a 4 song Christmas EP entitled A Very Coco Christmas, and, on November 15, she will release her first full-length Christmas album, SLEIGH, on Concord Theatrical Recordings. A new single from the album is available now, a cover of Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me.

Several of her friends are joining her on the album, including Neil Patrick Harris, David Foster, Ariana DeBose, and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix). Says Jessica on the creation of the album, “It’s always been a life-dream of mine to make a Holiday album. As my good friend, Kristin Chenoweth told me, “It’s a right of passage, girl!” So, when I had the idea to bring this to life very early this year, I put together a wish list of guests I could have on this album with me. All of my wishes came true when Neil Patrick Harris, David Foster, Ariana DeBose and Scott Hoying all said YES.

My respect for these artists is so large—they’ve all been a part of my life, all in different chapters. The songs on this album are all my versions of both pop and traditional songs, listeners should know very well. My ride-or-die fans are so important to me, as is the LGBTQIA+ community, so you’ll find some special tracks just for them. I know how lucky I’ve been to make a life out of this career I had aspired to, while I was sitting in a cubicle at a finance job years ago. The gratitude I have for my super fancy friends for coming on this album journey with me is really hard to put into complete sentences; so, I’ll just say: THANK YOU FOR BRINGING THIS DREAM TO LIFE WITH ME”

Vosk, a friend of Grande’s, put new arrangements and orchestration on the new single. It is the 10th anniversary of the song and Ariana has some words of encouragement for Vosk: “I’m so thrilled and excited for my dear friend and sister witch, Jessica Vosk, to be releasing her first Christmas album! After being a fan of hers for so long, I am so humbled and honored that she happens to be covering my song, ‘Santa Tell Me,’ on its 10-year anniversary (I’m actually screaming.)”

Vosk responds, “Ariana Grande and I met while I was playing Elphaba on Broadway, during Wicked’s massive 15th anniversary year. We became soul sister friends, as we both filmed an NBC special to celebrate the anniversary. We've kept in touch ever since. I’ll never forget getting a FaceTime from her, just before the news broke that she would be playing Glinda in the Wicked film. I remember we’d talk about it as I was getting green for a show, and she was manifesting the amazing chance to play Glinda. There is no one more deserving, who works harder. Her song, ‘Santa Tell Me,’ has always been a BOP for me, and I wanted to put a Bridgerton spin on it. New arrangement, orchestration, etc. So, I called her to tell her about it and she just loved the idea. Fun fact, you’ll never find a more supportive friend. By chance, it happens to be the 10th anniversary for ‘Santa Tell Me,’ and I had no idea! Talk about serendipity. I sent it to Ari for her blessing, and she wrote a few gorgeous words to go alongside it.“

SLEIGH Tracklist

1. Santa Tell Me

2. All I Want for Christmas Is You

3. Last Christmas

4. Do You Hear the Faithful?

(Medley: Do You Hear What I Hear? / O Come, All Ye Faithful)

5. Let It Snow / Winter Wonderland (Medley) [feat. Neil Patrick Harris]

6. Mary, Did You Know?

7. This Christmas

8. Christmas Is Only Moments Away [feat. Scott Hoying]

9. Winter Song [feat. Ariana DeBose]

10. My Favorite Things / Carol of the Bells (Medley)

11. Grown-Up Christmas List [feat. David Foster]

12. The Twelve Gays of Christmas

13. Hard Candy Christmas (Bonus Remix)

SLEIGH is produced by Scott M. Riesett, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jessica Vosk and Terrence Meck in conjunction with producing partners, Next Table Entertainment & Media, Liz Armstrong, Mike Isaacson and Michelle and Joey Jacobs and has several of Jessica’s bold-faced friends joining her. Vosk is also set to hit the road in December for a Christmas Symphony tour with stops in DC at The National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 5, 6 and 7, and at the famed Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops on December 20 and 21. Look for Vosk to perform songs from SLEIGH.

In November, she begins rehearsals for her just-announced starring role in the acclaimed hit musical, Hell’s Kitchen. She will Play Jersey, taking over the role from Shoshana Bean, beginning the role on December 12th.

Vosk is a singer and actress known for starring roles on the musical theatre and concert stage. She is best known for her star turn as Elphaba in the musical Wicked, first on tour and then joining the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway. Vosk played the green witch for two years and was featured performing “Defying Gravity” in the PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary concert.