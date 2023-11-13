Photos: Bryan Cranston Hosts Celebrity Poker Tournament to Raise Funds for The Entertainment Community Fund

Jason Alexander, Adam Carolla, Tony Denison, Hunter Doohan, Andy Garcia, and more were in attendance.

Nov. 13, 2023

The Entertainment Community Fund parterned with Academy Award nominee, Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, and Tony Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston, who hosted the Lights! Camera! Ante Up! Celebrity Poker Tournament on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The star-studded event raised awareness for and benefit the Entertainment Community Fund, with proceeds helping support film and television workers who have been affected by the ongoing work stoppage.

See photos below!
 
The tournament showcased elite-level poker players with some of Hollywood's finest contenders. Among the  attendees were Jason Alexander, Adam Carolla, Tony Denison, Hunter Doohan, Andy Garcia, Jon Hamm, Amy Landecker, Peter Mackenzie, Camryn Manheim, Steve Mason, Kevin Nealon, Mekhi Phifer, Kevin Pollak, Krysten Ritter and Bradley Whitford, with more to be announced.
 
 
The Entertainment Community Fund has continued to support industry members throughout the most challenging times, like during the COVID-19 pandemic and now the work stoppage. As of October 19, the Fund has distributed over $9.9 Million to more than 4,600 film and television workers. And since May 2, the Fund has raised more than $18.7 million from more than 12,200 donors.



