Photos: Broadway Stars Gather at the CIVILIAN to Toast Tony Nominee Eden Espinosa

Weeks after she played her final performance in Lempicka, for which she earned her first Tony nomination, Eden Espinosa crossed 8th Avenue for a very special celebration of her career, hosted by the CIVILIAN.

Just yesterday, Eden was joined by Broadway friends to toast her nomination and BroadwayWorld was on hand to celebrate. Check out photos below!

Espinosa is recognized for her critically acclaimed and iconic portrayals of ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked (Broadway, Los Angeles, and San Francisco), and ‘Maureen Johnson’ in the closing Broadway company of Rent. Eden’s passions also extend to the development of new works, stemming from her early years originating the title role of the now cult favorite musical Brooklyn on Broadway to starring in Michael John LaChuisa’s The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center. Eden also led the cast of LaChuisa’s Rain at the Old Globe before beginning her rich collaboration with Tony Winner Rachel Chavkin and Lempicka.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas