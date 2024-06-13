Photos: Broadway Stars Gather at the CIVILIAN to Toast Tony Nominee Eden Espinosa

Eden Espinosa is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.
Weeks after she played her final performance in Lempicka, for which she earned her first Tony nomination, Eden Espinosa crossed 8th Avenue for a very special celebration of her career, hosted by the CIVILIAN.
Just yesterday, Eden was joined by Broadway friends to toast her nomination and BroadwayWorld was on hand to celebrate. Check out photos below!
Espinosa is recognized for her critically acclaimed and iconic portrayals of ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked (Broadway, Los Angeles, and San Francisco), and ‘Maureen Johnson’ in the closing Broadway company of Rent. Eden’s passions also extend to the development of new works, stemming from her early years originating the title role of the now cult favorite musical Brooklyn on Broadway to starring in Michael John LaChuisa’s The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center. Eden also led the cast of LaChuisa’s Rain at the Old Globe before beginning her rich collaboration with Tony Winner Rachel Chavkin and Lempicka.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Talia Suskauer, Eden Espinosa and Julia Murney
Peter Flynn, Eden Espinosa and Andrea Burns
Michael Grief and Eden Espinosa
Kyle Brown, Eden Espinosa and Nick Adams
Alex Newell, Eden Espinosa, Nick Adams and Talia Suskauer
Bobby Conte, Adam Kantor, Jen Namoff, Eden Espinosa, Craig Burns, Asmeret Ghebremichael and Celisse
Talia Suskauer and Eden Espinosa
Joel DeCandio, Adam Kantor,Craig Burns and Richard Jay-Alexander
Rachel Chavkin and Eden Espinosa
Richard Jay-Alexander, Asmeret Ghebremichael and Michael Grief
Nick Adams and Ben Ahlers
Eden Espinosa and Manoel Felciano
Richard Jay-Alexander and Ben Ahlers
Julie James, Nick Adams and Jen Namoff
Oliver Henry Roth, Eden Espinosa and Davis Manella
Eden Espinosa and Julia Murney
John McDaniel and Eden Espinosa
Asmeret Ghebremichael, Eden Espinosa and Celisse
Celisse and John McDaniel
Rachel Chavkin and Adam Kantor
Bill Damaschke and Tony Marion
Jed Abrahams and Eden Espinosa
Emily Rennert, Eden Espinosa and Melissa Raubvogel
Michael Grief, Eden Espinosa and Adam Kantor
Eden Espinosa and Marcia Goldberg
Bruce Glikas and Richard Jay-Alexander
Greg Nobile and Benton Whitley
