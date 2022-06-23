Photos: Brenda Braxton, Julie White and More Step Out for 11th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, today released photos of the 11th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2021-2022 season.

In each of the five categories, the winners were: Harmony, Best New Musical; Sanctuary City, Best New Play; Assassins, Best Revival; Oratorio for Living Things, Best Unique Theatrical Experience; and Little Girl Blue, Best Solo Performance. Brenda Braxton hosted the event, which was held on Tuesday, June 21 at Sardi's.

In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off Broadway Awards were presented to Richard Nelson and Albert Bergeret for their extraordinary contributions over many years. Ed Bullins, Arthur French and Lisa Banes were posthumously honored with induction into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame, and the Friend of Off-Broadway Award was presented to Tom and Michael D'Angora for their heroic rescues of beloved Off Broadway theatres and watering holes during the crises of the last two years.