Photos: Bobby Cannavale Returns to the Set of NBC's WILL & GRACE

As BWW previously reported, stage and screen star Bobby Cannavale (Broadway's THE BIG KNIFE, THE MOTHERF**K WITH THE HAT) will reprise his role as "Vince D'Angelo, New York City cop and ex-boyfriend of Will, in the highly anticipated NBC revival of WILL & GRACE. Cannavale's Emmy-winning, guest-starring role as 'Vince' began in the series' sixth season. Vince and Will (Eric McCormack) had broken up before a flashforward in the Season 8 finale revealed the two had reunited, gotten married, and had a son.

No word on how this will impact the reboot, as series co-creator and executive producer Max Mutchnick recently revealed that the new episodes will re-write history and erase most of what viewers witnessed in the 2006 finale.

Yesterday, both WILL & GRACE star Debra Messing and Cannavale turned to Instagram to share photos from the set of the NBC Comedy, with Messing sharing "It just gets better and better. ANOTHER fan fav from our little show of yesteryear."



Will & Grace returns Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Check out the Instagram pics below!

These guys. #setlife A post shared by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

Related Articles