Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet
See photos of the winners, including Mexodus' David Mendizábal and Nygel D. Robinson, Goddess' Nick Rashad Burroughs and more.
The 41st Annual Lucille Lortel Awards – the only New York theatre award to exclusively honor Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway – were presented at the annual ceremony at NYU Skirball.
See photos of stars including Jasmine Amy Rogers, Lilli Cooper, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young, Kevin McHale and many more on the red carpet here!
Special honorees this year include Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Mia Katigbak, performer and founder of the National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO); and legendary composer and lyricist William Finn, who will be posthumously inducted onto the famed Playwrights’ Sidewalk in front of the Lucille Lortel Theatre.
See the full list of Lucille Lortel Award winners HERE!
Photo credit: Jennifer Broski
Aigner Mizelle
Olivia Rose Barresi
Harrison Densmore
Brooke Ishibashi, Mia Katigbak, Mary Testa
The cast of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
Shaun Bengson, Abigail Bengson
Jared Mezzocchi, Stefania Bulbarella, Jen Tullock, Frank Winters
Jonathan Blumenstein, Ruthie Ann Miles
Robin de Jesús
Afsoon Pajoufor and guest
Nikki Hunter, Chris Jennings
The cast of INITIATIVE
The cast of THE WEIR
Robin de Jesús, Kris Saint-Louis, Brooke Ishibashi, Mary Testa, Jonathan Raviv
David Mendizábal
Christina Brown
David Greenspan, Rachel Crowl, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, N'yomi Allure Stewart
Andy Lucian, Alana Raquel Bowers
Brandon Burk
Star Quezon
Okieriete Onaodowan, Aigner Mizelle
Qween Jean
The cast of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE