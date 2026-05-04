Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet

The 41st Annual Lucille Lortel Awards – the only New York theatre award to exclusively honor Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway – were presented at the annual ceremony at NYU Skirball.

See photos of stars including Jasmine Amy Rogers, Lilli Cooper, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young, Kevin McHale and many more on the red carpet here!

Special honorees this year include Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Mia Katigbak, performer and founder of the National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO); and legendary composer and lyricist William Finn, who will be posthumously inducted onto the famed Playwrights’ Sidewalk in front of the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

See the full list of Lucille Lortel Award winners HERE!

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...