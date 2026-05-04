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Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet

See photos of the winners, including Mexodus' David Mendizábal and Nygel D. Robinson, Goddess' Nick Rashad Burroughs and more.

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Featured Topic 2026 AWARDS SEASON More Coverage

The 41st Annual Lucille Lortel Awards – the  only New York theatre award to exclusively honor Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway – were presented at the annual ceremony at NYU Skirball.

See photos of stars including Jasmine Amy Rogers, Lilli Cooper, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young, Kevin McHale and many more on the red carpet here!

Special honorees this year include Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Mia  Katigbak, performer and founder of the National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO); and  legendary composer and lyricist William Finn, who will be posthumously inducted onto the famed  Playwrights’ Sidewalk in front of the Lucille Lortel Theatre. 

See the full list of Lucille Lortel Award winners HERE!

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Aigner Mizelle

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
John Narun

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Lynne Wintersteller

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Olivia Rose Barresi

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Harrison Densmore

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Greg Cuellar

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Riw Rakkulchon

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Johnny Moreno

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Tony Thomas

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Crystal Finn

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Greta Gertler Gold

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Lilli Cooper

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Philippe Arroyo

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Matt Manuel

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Jason Kravits

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Leana Rae Concepcion

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Cecilia Snow

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Vanessa Magula

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Kevin McHale

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Justin Cooley

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Jahbril Cook

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Autumn Best

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Danny Mefford

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Mary Testa

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Brooke Ishibashi

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Brooke Ishibashi, Mia Katigbak, Mary Testa

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Mia Katigbak

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Christopher Dylan White

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Jamie Sanders

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
The cast of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Joey Monda

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Maya Boyd

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Stephanie Jae Park

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Judy Kuhn

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Shaun Bengson, Abigail Bengson

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
David Bengali

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Patrick Ball

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Jared Mezzocchi, Stefania Bulbarella, Jen Tullock, Frank Winters

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Jonathan Blumenstein, Ruthie Ann Miles

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Darrell Grand Moultrie

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Brian Quijada

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Mikhail Fiksel

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Nick Rashad Burroughs

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Andrea Lopez Alvarez

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Edgar Godineaux

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Robin de Jesús

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Jonathan Raviv

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Aaron Hill, David Turner

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Francis Jue, Mia Katigbak

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Francis Jue

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Aasif Mandvi

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Afsoon Pajoufor and guest

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Nikki Hunter, Chris Jennings

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
The cast of INITIATIVE

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Susannah Flood

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Jon Cryer

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
The cast of THE WEIR

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Robin de Jesús, Kris Saint-Louis, Brooke Ishibashi, Mary Testa, Jonathan Raviv

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Kris Saint-Louis

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
David Mendizábal

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Mextly Couzin

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Nygel D. Robinson

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Christina Brown

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Felicia Curry

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
David Cale

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
David Greenspan, Rachel Crowl, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, N'yomi Allure Stewart

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Andy Lucian, Alana Raquel Bowers

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Danny Sharron, Ryan J. Haddad

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
David Greenspan, Mona Pirnot

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Deirdre O'Connell

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Okieriete Onaodowan

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Erin Morton

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Whitney White

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Damon Cardasis

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
James Ijames

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Cindy Tolan

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Jared Grimes

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Anton Volovsek

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Ryan Gamblin

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Natalie Walker

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Ben Platt, Noah Galvin

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Brandon Burk

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Patrick Page, Paige Davis

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Rickey Tripp

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Kevin Sciretta

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Amber Ruffin

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Daniel J. Watts

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Jason Michael Webb

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Star Quezon

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Stephanie Hsu

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Okieriete Onaodowan, Aigner Mizelle

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Lauren Yee

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Rachel Sussman

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Cha See

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Qween Jean

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Ro Reddick

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
The cast of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE

Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet Image
Kara Young

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