Photos: Original RENT Cast Reunites at The Festival & More from Day 2

The Festival continued yesterday with Day 2 at Hutton Brickyards Riverfront Hotel + Venue in Kingston, New York, welcoming nearly 3,000 guests to the grounds for a day of star-studded performances and a special 30th Anniversary reunion of the original Broadway cast of RENT. Check out photos from Day 2 below and recap Day 1 here.

Highlights from Saturday, August 15 included:

RENT’s 30th Anniversary Reunion, bringing together 13 original Broadway cast members for performances of “Out Tonight," “Another Day,” “Will I?,” “La Vie Boheme,” “Seasons of Love,” and more. Cast members included Gilles Chiasson, Taye Diggs, Rodney Hicks, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Kristen Lee Kelly, Aiko Nakasone, Timothy Britten Parker, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gwen Stewart, Fredi Walker-Brown, and Byron Utley. Special guest Lauren Patten joined to perform “Take Me or Leave Me” with original cast member Fredi Walker-Brown.

Jason Robert Brown & Friends where Brown was reunited with former cast members Norbert Leo Butz, Kelli O’Hara, Dasia Thomas, Jenn Colella and others to perform songs from Brown's past and present shows.

The Saturday Big Show, featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kelli O’Hara, Norbert Leo Butz, Jenn Collela, and Lena Hall.

A Preview of New Musicals, hosted by NY1’s Frank DiLella, highlighting seven new musicals in development: Autopilot, Bludline, Huzzah, Love Somebody, Regency Girls, Someday Soon, and Star Machine.

A cozy campfire set featuring performances from Kelli O’Hara, Jenn Colella, Lauren Patten, Norbert Leo Butz, and more.

A screening of Renée Elise Goldsberry’s documentary film, Satisfied.

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