Photos: BARKADA BRUNCH Celebrates Filipino Artistry on Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club has released photos from Barkada Brunch: Celebrating Filipino Artistry on Broadway, which was held on Sunday, June 1 at the MTC Creative Center (311 West 43rd Street).

Manhattan Theatre Club and affinity group Broadway Barkada partnered to host the event. Inspired by the many Pinoy artists currently working on Broadway, Barkada Brunch welcomed performers, designers, stage managers, and more for a morning of community building, exciting musical performances, and Filipino food from Tradicionale NYC and Queens bakery Purple Dough. This joyous celebration closed out AANHPI Heritage Month and rung in Philippine Independence festivities. Mabuhay!



Guests included Tatianna Córdoba, Conrad Ricamora, Ann Harada, Jose Llana, Claire-Marie Hall, Kay Sibal, and Nathan Levy, and Broadway cast members from Sunset Boulevard, Maybe Happy Ending, Aladdin, Moulin Rouge!, and Wicked with performances by Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway: Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Here Lies Love, Six), Aaron Alcaraz (Broadway: Back to the Future, Here Lies Love, Mean Girls), Jaygee Macapugay (Broadway: Shucked, Here Lies Love, Suffs), Lianah Sta. Ana (Broadway: Miss Saigon; Creator of new musical, Performing Filipina), Albert Guerzon (Broadway: Into the Woods, Escape to Margaritaville, Honeymoon in Vegas, Mamma Mia!, Ghost the Musical), Josh Carandang (Larry The Musical), Marc delaCruz (Broadway: Hamilton, If/Then), Reanne Acasio (Broadway: Hamilton, Here Lies Love), Red Concepción (Broadway: Chicago), Danielle Troiano (Broadway: Here Lies Love), Emily Borromeo (Broadway: School of Rock), and Renée Albulario (Broadway: David Byrne’s American Utopia, Here Lies Love, Assistant Director of Just in Time).

Photo by JT Anderson/Lia Chang