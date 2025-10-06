Photos: Ari’el Stachel in Rehearsal For OTHER Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new rehearsal photos have been released from OTHER, a new dramedy about the anxious art of belonging, written and performed by Tony Award and GRAMMY Award winner Ari’el Stachel. The photos feature Stachel, Director Tony Taccone and Producer LaChanze. Check out the photos below!

Directed by Tony Taccone, OTHER will begin previews on Wednesday, October 8 with an opening night scheduled for Sunday, October 19 at the Greenwich House Theatre (27 Barrow Street). The nine-week run will close on Saturday, December 6.

Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel brings an ensemble of voices from his past to life in OTHER, a raw and hilarious one-man show about his anxious search for belonging. From childhood reinventions to performing through chronic panic in front of thousands, he navigates identity, self-acceptance, and the pursuit of his dreams with hilarity and heart—delivering a performance as relentlessly funny as it is vulnerable.

OTHER features scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar; lighting & projections design by Alexander V. Nichols; and sound design by Madeleine Oldham. It is produced by LaChanze Productions. General Management is ShowTown Theatricals.