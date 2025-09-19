Photos: Alex Edelman & Stars Celebrate Opening of THE OFFICE and THE PAPER Exhibit at Paley Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Paley Center for Media has opened its latest exhibition commemorating twenty years of The Office and the new series set in the same universe, The Paper.

The exhibit entitled Celebrating the Ultimate Workplace Comedy: From The Office to The Paper kicked off this week with a red carpet event featuring a screening and conversation with members of the cast and creative team from The Paper. Check out photos from the event below!

From The Office to The Paper: A Hilarious Evening with Two Great Comedies was attended by Oscar Nuñez, “Oscar Martinez” (The Office and The Paper); Tony Award-winner Alex Edelman, “Adam Cooper,” Consulting Producer/Writer (The Paper); Chelsea Frei, “Mare Pritti” (The Paper); Eric Rahill, “Travis Bienlien,” Writer (The Paper); Paul Lieberstein, “Toby Flenderson” (The Office), Executive Producer/Writer/Director (The Office), Consulting Producer/Writer/Director (The Paper); and Jennifer Celotta, Executive Producer/Writer/Director (The Office), Director (The Paper).

“I can’t believe we get to be in this world,” Edelman said of coming on board The Paper. He later gave a shoutout to series creator Greg Daniels and the affectionately nicknamed “Greg Daniels cinematic universe” that brought us both The Office and The Paper. In an exclusive interview, Edelman told BroadwayWorld about joining the series after his award-winning run in his solo show, Just for Us. "I was really excited to write for other people for a little bit...I also think it's good for creatives to learn different skillsets time and again, and this was sort of my chance to do that..." Check out the full interview here.

Celebrating the Ultimate Workplace Comedy: From The Office to The Paper will run through Sunday, November 16 at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan. Visitors to this immersive exhibit can see rare costumes and original props from the Emmy Award–winning series including Michael Scott’s office suit, Meredith Palmer’s “Casual Friday” dress, Dwight Schrute’s wedding suit, Pam Beesley’s copy of the “Threat Level: Midnight” screenplay, and much more. Fans can also engage in an ultimate photo opportunity, channeling their own “world’s greatest boss” with a photo at Michael Scott’s desk.

Photos courtesy of The Paley Center for Media