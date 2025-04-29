Photos: Alan Cumming at The WNET Group 2025 Gala in New York City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday night, The WNET Group hosted its 2025 gala to celebrate the arts and public media, featuring a special performance by Hollywood and Broadway icon, Alan Cumming. The Tony winner closed out the night with an unforgettable performance at The Edison Ballroom in New York City. Take a look at pictures from the evening below!

Cumming opened his performance with “But Alive!” from the Broadway musical Applause. Also included in his medley were Broadway hits “Mein Herr” (Cabaret), “How Did We Come to This?” (Wild Party), “Maybe This Time” (Cabaret), and “The Ladies Who Lunch” (Company).

After a comedic set that amused the room, Cumming shared heartfelt words around the need for kindness and compassion in the current climate. The actor and host shared his personal stories of immigrating to the U.S. and the core values that he still holds dear and is hopeful will still endure, sharing, “I will always be an American.” Cumming also celebrated the many critical resources, including the arts, The WNET Group champions that he emphasized, “is now being taken away.”

This year, WNET’s “Broadway and Beyond” programming initiative returns to offer a wide range of Broadway and arts programming to the general public, available on-air and online. The 2025 “Broadway and Beyond” lineup includes a special collection of programs such as Great Performances, American Masters, ALL ARTS, and many others. WNET’s 2025 Great Performances will offer a “Broadway’s Best” lineup of recent productions: Next to Normal, Yellow Face, Girl from the North Country, and Kiss Me, Kate for audiences to enjoy.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee just announced that Great Performances will receive a special Tony Honor that recognizes Excellence in Theatre and outstanding contributors to the Broadway industry. Great Performances is being recognized for more than 50 years of bringing performing arts programming to PBS stations nationwide, with more available online.

Photo credit: Simon Luethi/Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for WNET Group

