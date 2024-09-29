News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Adam Lambert & Auliʻi Cravalho Celebrate Their CABARET Gala Opening Night

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre.

By: Sep. 29, 2024
Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho celebrated their gala opening night in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Thursday, September 26th and Broadway World was there to capture the festivities. Check out our photos below!

Cabaret also stars two-time Tony Award winner, 2024 Tony Award nominee, and 2024 Drama Desk Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider;’ Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’ 

The cast of Cabaret also includes Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,’ Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,’ Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,’ Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,’ Loren Lester as ‘Herman/Max,’ David Merino as ‘Lulu,’ Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,’ MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,’ and Paige Smallwood as ‘Rosie.’ Swings include Maya Bowles, Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Kayla Jenerson, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, feature dancers Alaïa, IRON BRYAN, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair and swing Ida Saki. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Auliʻi Cravalho and Adam Lambert

Auliʻi Cravalho and Adam Lambert

Auliʻi Cravalho and Adam Lambert

Auliʻi Cravalho and Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert and Director Rebecca Frecknall

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert

Auliʻi Cravalho

Auliʻi Cravalho

Auliʻi Cravalho

Auliʻi Cravalho

Auliʻi Cravalho, Adam Lambert and Director Rebecca Frecknall

Adam Lambert, Director Rebecca Frecknall and Auliʻi Cravalho

Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth and Calvin Leon Smith

Calvin Leon Smith

Henry Gottfried

ATG Producer Adam Speers and Director Rebecca Frecknall

Adam Lambert and Oliver Glies

Adam Lambert and Oliver Glies

Adam Lambert and Oliver Glies

Marty Lauter aka Marcia Marcia Marcia

Francesca Dawis

Will Ervin Jr.

MiMi Scardulla

Julian Ramos

Christian Kidd

Drew Minard and Christian Kidd

Colin Cunliffe

Karl Skyler Urban

Michelle Aravena

Zachary Booth and Jacob Yates

David Merino

Hannah Florence

Sally Gorski

Adam Lambert and Adam Speers

Adam Lambert and Adam Speers

Charl Brown and Adam Lambert

DJ Michael Borowski

DJ Michael Borowski

Danielle Stori Adam Lambert

Henry Gottfried , Tony D'Alelio, Adam Lambert and Pedro Garza

Juan Lopez

Adam Lambert and Joey Hardy Gray

Autumn Hurlbert and Jacqueline B. Arnold

Tiresias and Archie Robertson Goats

Sarah Hudson

Andrew Durand

Auliʻi Cravalho and Adam Lambert





