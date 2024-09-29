Photos: Adam Lambert & Auliʻi Cravalho Celebrate Their CABARET Gala Opening Night

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre.
Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho celebrated their gala opening night in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Thursday, September 26th and Broadway World was there to capture the festivities. Check out our photos below!
Cabaret also stars two-time Tony Award winner, 2024 Tony Award nominee, and 2024 Drama Desk Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider;’ Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’
The cast of Cabaret also includes Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,’ Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,’ Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,’ Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,’ Loren Lester as ‘Herman/Max,’ David Merino as ‘Lulu,’ Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,’ MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,’ and Paige Smallwood as ‘Rosie.’ Swings include Maya Bowles, Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Kayla Jenerson, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.
The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, feature dancers Alaïa, IRON BRYAN, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair and swing Ida Saki. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Auliʻi Cravalho and Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert and Director Rebecca Frecknall
Auliʻi Cravalho, Adam Lambert and Director Rebecca Frecknall
Adam Lambert, Director Rebecca Frecknall and Auliʻi Cravalho
Bebe Neuwirth and Calvin Leon Smith
ATG Producer Adam Speers and Director Rebecca Frecknall
Marty Lauter aka Marcia Marcia Marcia
Will Ervin Jr.
Drew Minard and Christian Kidd
Sally Gorski
Danielle Stori Adam Lambert
Henry Gottfried , Tony D'Alelio, Adam Lambert and Pedro Garza
Juan Lopez
Adam Lambert and Joey Hardy Gray
Autumn Hurlbert and Jacqueline B. Arnold
Tiresias and Archie Robertson Goats
