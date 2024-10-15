Photos: Adam Driver & More in HOLD ON TO ME DARLING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at photos of Kenneth Lonergan’s Hold on to Me Darling, starring Adam Driver, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre ahead of their opening night. Check out photos here!



Joining Driver as Strings McCrane are Heather Burns as Nancy, Adelaide Clemens as Essie, Keith Nobbs as Jimmy, CJ Wilson as Duke, and Frank Wood as Mitch.



On learning of his mother’s death, country music icon Strings McCrane (Driver) finds himself in an existential tailspin. The only way out, he decides, is to abandon superstardom in favor of the simple life, so he moves back to his hometown in Tennessee. The simple life turns out to be anything but simple in this brilliantly observed tragicomedy, as the consequences of Strings’s success and mind-bending effects of his fame prove all but impossible to outrun.



Hold on to Me Darling is directed by Neil Pepe, written by Kenneth Lonergan.

The creative team for Hold on to Me Darling will include Walt Spangler (scenic design), Suttirat Larlarb (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), and David Van Tiegham (sound design). Casting is by Telsey Casting, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as General Manager.

