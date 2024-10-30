Photos: ANOTHER SHOT Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Another Shot, the new comedy byÂ Spike MantonÂ andÂ Harry TeinowitzÂ just celebrated its opening night at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

Another ShotÂ is a humorous and heartfelt ode to recovery and the community that makes it possible. It isÂ based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality Harry Teinowitz, whose career and life were put in jeopardy following an arrest for DUI. Co-written by former ESPN personality and playwright Spike Manton (Leaving Iowa),Â Another ShotÂ tells the outrageous, infuriating, and hilarious story of an alcoholic on the edge of blowing up his life when he finally confronts the inarguable truth of his behavior and how it is affecting his family, his life, and his liver.

The cast isÂ Dan ButlerÂ (Harry);Â ChikÃ© JohnsonÂ (Vince);Â Samantha MathisÂ (Andrea);Â Gregg MozgalaÂ (Isaiah);Â QuentinÂ Nguyá»…n-duyÂ (George); andÂ PortiaÂ (Barb).Â Jackson GayÂ directs.

Photo Credit: Jennifer BroskiÂ