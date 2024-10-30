News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: ANOTHER SHOT Celebrates Opening Night

Another Shots runs through January , 2025.

By: Oct. 30, 2024
Cast
Photos
Videos
Another Shot, the new comedy byÂ Spike MantonÂ andÂ Harry TeinowitzÂ just celebrated its opening night at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

Another ShotÂ is a humorous and heartfelt ode to recovery and the community that makes it possible. It isÂ based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality Harry Teinowitz, whose career and life were put in jeopardy following an arrest for DUI. Co-written by former ESPN personality and playwright Spike Manton (Leaving Iowa),Â Another ShotÂ tells the outrageous, infuriating, and hilarious story of an alcoholic on the edge of blowing up his life when he finally confronts the inarguable truth of his behavior and how it is affecting his family, his life, and his liver.

The cast isÂ Dan ButlerÂ (Harry);Â ChikÃ© JohnsonÂ (Vince);Â Samantha MathisÂ (Andrea);Â Gregg MozgalaÂ (Isaiah);Â QuentinÂ Nguyá»…n-duyÂ (George); andÂ PortiaÂ (Barb).Â Jackson GayÂ directs.

Photo Credit: Jennifer BroskiÂ 

Janel Moloney
Janel Moloney

Janel Moloney
Janel Moloney

Carla Gugino
Carla Gugino

Carla Gugino
Carla Gugino

Harry Teinowitz, Spike Manton
Harry Teinowitz, Spike Manton

Harry Teinowitz, Spike Manton
Harry Teinowitz, Spike Manton

Photos: ANOTHER SHOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Chike Johnson, Portia, Dan Butler, Samantha Mathis, Gregg Mozgala, Quentin Nguyen-duy

Photos: ANOTHER SHOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Spike Manton, Chike Johnson, Portia, Dan Butler, Samantha Mathis, Gregg Mozgala, Quentin Nguyen-duy, Harry Teinowitz

Photos: ANOTHER SHOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Back: Spike Manton, Chike Johnson, Portia, Dan Butler, Samantha Mathis, Gregg Mozgala, Quentin Nguyen-duy, Harry Teinowitz Front: T.J. Mannix, Neil Redfield, Zuleyma Guevara

Gregg Mozgala
Gregg Mozgala

Gregg Mozgala
Gregg Mozgala

Samantha Mathis
Samantha Mathis

Samantha Mathis
Samantha Mathis

Quentin Nguyen-duy
Quentin Nguyen-duy

Quentin Nguyen-duy
Quentin Nguyen-duy

Dan Butler
Dan Butler

Dan Butler
Dan Butler

Portia
Portia

Portia
Portia

Photos: ANOTHER SHOT Celebrates Opening Night Image
Spike Manton, Portia, Dan Butler, Donald Cameron Clark Jr., Samantha Mathis, Quentin Nguyen-duy, Gregg Mozgala, Chike Johnson, Harry Teinowitz

Chike Johnson
Chike Johnson

Chike Johnson
Chike Johnson





Videos