Photos: AMERICAN UTOPIA Re-Opens On Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway's Back

Nineteen months after the band's last performance together, David Byrne's American Utopia returned to the live stage this evening - Friday, September 17 - at the St. James Theatre on Broadway (246 West 44th Street).

The acclaimed production, which will receive a Special Tony Award at the upcoming Tony Awards ceremony on September 26, features David Byrne with returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, StÃ©phane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

The acclaimed Spike Lee film of David Byrne's American Utopia also won two Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend - Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special (Rob Sinclair, Lighting Designer / Brian Spett, Lighting Director) and Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special (Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer / Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer / Pete Keppler, Music Mixer) - and is also up for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) at the main Emmy Awards ceremony this Sunday.

We could all use a little Utopia right now, and David Byrne's American Utopia returns to rock Broadway this fall. This "dazzling, jubilant and rapturous" production - featuring "astonishing" staging by choreographer Annie-B Parson, with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant - will begin performances on September 17, featuring all the great songs, all the acclaimed musicians, and a gorgeous new venue to blow the roof off of. This is the event that will tell the world, if you want to rediscover the joy of live music, community and connection, Broadway's St. James Theatre must be the place!

No matter who you are or where you're going, you deserve to travel freely and take up space. At Orbitz we've advocated for safe, inclusive travel for the LGBTQIA+ community for over 20 years. However, we recognize there's still hard work to be done. We're committed to that work until travel is safe, fun and possible for everyone. We want everyone to travel as you are.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski