Photos: A WONDERFUL WORLD Performs History-Making Knicks Halftime Show

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical made history yesterday when cast member James T. Lane performed “What a Wonderful World” at halftime at the New York Knicks home game on Monday, January 20 at Madison Square Garden. Check out photos below!

This was the first time a Broadway show has ever performed at halftime of a New York Knicks game at the world famous arena. The game and the musical also honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” performed by cast member Darlesia Cearcy, who also performed the National Anthem.

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical will next perform on The Today Show tomorrow morning, Wednesday, January 22, 2025, in the 9:00 am hour.

Louis Armstrong’s innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as trumpeter and vocalist would lead him from the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans to five decades of international stardom. A Wonderful World tells the story of Armstrong’s blazing musical career and features beloved songs he recorded and made popular, including “What a Wonderful World” and “When You’re Smiling,” among many other favorites.

A Wonderful World stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway: Aladdin, Hamilton) as Louis Armstrong. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s four wives are Darlesia Cearcy (Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio, The Book of Mormon) as Lucille Wilson, Kim Exum (Broadway: The Book of Mormon) as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins (Broadway: Memphis, Motown: The Musical) as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming (Broadway: The Color Purple, Hamilton) as Lil Hardin.

The 26-member cast includes Trista Dollison (Broadway: Oklahoma!, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. (TV: “Boardwalk Empire,” Encores!: The Tap Dance Kid) as Fate Marable/Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach (Broadway: Into the Woods, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory (Broadway: The Color Purple, The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess) as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula (Broadway: Spamalot (revival); TV: "Blue Bloods," "Black Monday") as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane (Broadway: Chicago, Kiss Me, Kate, A Chorus Line) plays Armstrong on Wednesday evening and Thursday matinee performances.

The ensemble features Brandon Louis Armstrong (National Tour: Hamilton), Wesley J. Barnes (National Tour: Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar), Willie Clyde Beaton II (Regional: 42nd Street, Beautiful), Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr. (Broadway: The Music Man, The Who's Tommy), Eean S. Cochran (Public Theater: The Harder They Come), Kate Louissaint (Regional: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Matt Magnusson (Off-Broadway: Hound Dog), Jodeci Milhouse (Encores!: Pal Joey), Alysha Morgan (Public Theater: The Harder They Come), Khadijah Rolle (Regional: Sister Act, Memphis the Musical), Tally Sessions (Broadway: Company, School of Rock), Brett Sturgis (Broadway: On Your Feet!, Aida), Renell Taylor (Regional: Newsies, Chicago), Meridien Terrell (National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), and Dori Waymer (Regional: The Color Purple).

A Wonderful World features a book by Aurin Squire (Theatre: Obama-ology, 7 Deadly Sins; TV: “This Is Us,” “The Good Fight”) and was co-conceived by Andrew Delaplaine and Christopher Renshaw. Renshaw also serves as Director of the production, with James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous as co-directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Rickey Tripp. Tap Choreography is by DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Orchestrations and Arrangements are by three-time Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Branford Marsalis (Broadway: Fences, Children of a Lesser God), Music Supervision, Vocal and Incidental Arrangements, and Additional Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Broadway: Memphis, Shuffle Along…), Dance Arrangements are by Tony Award nominee Zane Mark (Broadway: Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk, Motown the Musical, The Cher Show), and Music Direction by Darryl G. Ivey (Broadway: Shuffle Along…). Grammy and Emmy Award winner David Lai (Broadway: Sweeney Todd, Hadestown, Spamalot) is the Music Contractor for the production.

Scenic and Video Design is by Adam Koch and Steven Royal, who make their Broadway debut with A Wonderful World. Costume Design is by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Broadway: Jelly’s Last Jam, Jitney, Bernhardt/Hamlet, Paradise Square). Lighting Design is by Cory Pattak (Broadway: The Great Gatsby, Spamalot). Sound Design is by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Broadway: The Band’s Visit, Merrily We Roll Along). Wig and Hair Design is by Matthew Armentrout (Broadway: Paradise Square, Mother Play). Makeup Design is by Kali Taylor. The prop design is by Lilian Sun.

Photo Credit: Madison Square Garden