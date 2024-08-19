Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Begins Rehearsals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A BEAUTIFUL NOISE will launch its First National Tour at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI in September 2024 then go on to play more than 25 cities in its first year. Rehearsals are now underway. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

Joining previously announced “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani, who will reprise his role of ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ from the Broadway production, is Tony Nominee Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Tuck Milligan (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke), Kate A. Mulligan (Ellie Greenwich/ Rose Diamond) and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner).

Rounding out the company as “The Noise” are Cooper Clack, Chris Marsh Clark, Dennis Dizon (Swing), Dale Duko, Deirdre Dunkin, Rene MiraiGuyon (Swing), Ginger Hurley, Jer (Swing), Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney (Swing), Ellen McGihon, Thabitha Moruthane, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Daniela Rodrigo (Swing), Alec Michael Ryan (Swing) and J’Kobe Wallace.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel