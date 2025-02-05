Photographer Calvin Alexander Ramsey Brings New Exhibit and Talkback to June Kelly Gallery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Calvin Alexander Ramsey's exhibition, Quest for Freedom, opened at the June Kelly Gallery, 166 Mercer Street in Manhattan on Friday, January 17, and will remain on view until Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Artist Talk: Saturday, 25 January, 2-5pm. For additional information and to RSVP, go to: https://junekellygallery.com/

Ramsey's photography is deeply influenced by his experiences as an author, playwright, and traveler. His unexpected encounters during a multicultural book festival in 2022, such as the grandeur of the skies above the Adirondack Mountains and the simplicity of the interiors of Mrs. John Brown's Farmhouse in North Elba, captivated him. These experiences and travels across the country have deeply influenced Ramsey's photography, which is reflected in this work.

Ramsey's imagery offers a unique perspective on these historical figures, their intimate relationships, and events. When lecturing in Virginia, his lens captures the weight of history and the legacy of a man who fought for freedom and equality for all humanity and the other man who, as a member of the Secret Six financially but perhaps unaware of details, supported John Brown's raid at Harper's Ferry in 1859.

In the 1840s, New York State African Americans faced a voting restriction requiring them to own at least two hundred- and fifty dollars' worth of land. In this context, the abolitionist, activist, philanthropist, and wealthy landowner Gerrit Smith gave land and money to create Timbuctoo, an African American community in North Elba, New York. This community stood as a living testament to the transformative power of unity and determination. Smith's vision was to provide 3,000 African Americans with parcels of land, fostering a spirit of freedom, full citizenship, and the right to vote. When Smith called upon those willing to come to the extremely harsh, rugged country and learn to farm, it tested their determination in their quest for freedom. Lyman Eppes, Sr., among other Black urbanites, accepted Smith's offer. They cleared land and learned to farm; however, the rocky soil and long winters made farming daunting. Despite these challenges, Eppes was one of the few who remained. His story and those of others who persevered are a testament to their indomitable human will.

Ramsey's photos of Smith's vast land, Mrs. John Brown's farmhouse interiors, and Harper's Ferry glimpse that time and space…that transformative era with the potential for change and progress back then. These visual narratives leave the viewer feeling inspired and empowered.

Ramsey was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and grew up in Roxboro, North Carolina. He lives in New York City. He studied at UCLA. He is known more as a playwright and children's book author, having written and produced the musical Bricktop and Ruth and The Green Book, the picture book inspiration for the Academy Award-winning film The Green Book. His latest book, The Library in The Woods, will be released in 2025. His photographs have been exhibited in the U.S. Virgin Islands and are included in private collections in the United States. Ramsey received the Jane Adams Award for Ruth and The Green Book and Belle, The Last Mule at Gees Bend, the Bank Street College Best Book Award, the Texas Blue Bonnet Award, the Forward Magazine Best Book Award, ALA Notable Book Award, and the Star Review School Library Journal Award, and the distinguished Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drum Major for Justice Award. Ramsey is a member of the National Arts Club, New York, Sons of The American Revolution, and a former Trustee at the Bronx Museum of Art, New York.