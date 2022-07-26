Photo/Video: First Look at Rosie O'Donnell & More in Prime Video's A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN Series

Prime Video has debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated series A League of Their Own.

The action-packed trailer gives a nod to its inspiration, the original 1992 film of the same name, while featuring new characters and their unique journeys through a fresh reimagining of its predecessor. The original motion picture screenplay was written by Mr. Saturday Night scribes Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel.

The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.

The series features Rosie O'Donnell, who starred in the original film as Doris Murphy, Robert Colindrez (Fun Home) as Lupe, Molly Ephraim (Into the Woods, Fiddler on the Roof) as Maybelle, and Chanté Adams (Skeleton Crew) as Max. Get a first look at O'Donnell in costume below, along with the official series trailer.

A League of Their Own also stars Abbi Jacobson as Carson, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Melanie Field as Jo, and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

As previously announced, the series will premiere all eight episodes on Prime Video on Friday, August 12 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both inside the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and outside of it.

Rosie O'Donnell in Prime Video's A League of Their Own

