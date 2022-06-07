VIDEO: Roberta Colindrez, Molly Ephraim & More Star in A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN Series Teaser

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television debuted the first-look teaser for the highly anticipated series, A League of Their Own, and announced that the series will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, August 12 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The cast features stage stars Robert Colindrez as Lupe, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, and Chanté Adams as Max. Rosie O'Donnell is also slated to appear in the upcoming series.

A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.

The cast also features Abbi Jacobson as Carson, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Melanie Field as Jo, and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Field Trip's Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer. Based on the motion picture Screenplay by Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel. Based on a Story by Kim Wilson & Kelly Candaele.

Roberta Colindrez is a New York City based actor/writer. She has been seen onstage in Fun Home (Broadway; Public Theater, Sundance Theater Lab); Mala Hierba (2nd Stage Uptown); Water (NPR Presents:); The Complete and Condensed Stage Directions of Eugene O'Neill: vol 2 and Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind (New York NeoFuturists).

Molly Ephraim was seen on Broadway in the 2004 revival of Into the Woods as Little Red Riding Hood. She was also seen as Bielke in the 2004 revival of Fiddler on the Roof. She was recently seen in Peacock's Angelyne series.

In 2018, Chanté starred opposite John David Washington in the feature film Monsters and Men and was also seen in Justin Simien's Bad Hair. On stage, Chanté starred in Ruben Santiago-Hudson's adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at Two River Theatre in 2016. Recently, she was seen on Broadway as Shanita in Skeleton Crew.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: