Photo: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie Poster

Theater Camp is set to hit theaters on July 14.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy THEATER CAMP, hitting theaters on July 14.

Platt and Gordon star as Amos and Rebecca-Diane, respectively. The pair are lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York.

When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

The cast also includesÂ Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb with Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris.

Directed by Gordon and Nick Lieberman, the film was written by Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, and Platt, based on their short film.

The film was produced byÂ Erik Feig, p.g.a., Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, p.g.a., Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Jessica Elbaum, p.g.a., Will Ferrell, Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, and Ben Platt.

Check out the official poster for the film here:

Recommended For You