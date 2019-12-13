Photo: Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Don GREASE Costumes For Film Sing-A-Long

Grease was the word today at Coral Sky Amphitheatre as Danny and Sandy themselves, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, slipped back into their iconic costumes from the film to host the Meet n' Grease Sing-a-long!

The event featured a sing-a-long presentation of'Grease', followed by a fan Q&A with the two stars. Audience members were also encouraged to dress as their favorite Grease character.

According to a post on Newton-John's Instagram, the event was the first time they had sported their costumes since filming the movie. Check out the twosome throwing it back to their Rydell High days here!





