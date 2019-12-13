Photo: Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Don GREASE Costumes For Film Sing-A-Long
Grease was the word today at Coral Sky Amphitheatre as Danny and Sandy themselves, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, slipped back into their iconic costumes from the film to host the Meet n' Grease Sing-a-long!
The event featured a sing-a-long presentation of'Grease', followed by a fan Q&A with the two stars. Audience members were also encouraged to dress as their favorite Grease character.
According to a post on Newton-John's Instagram, the event was the first time they had sported their costumes since filming the movie. Check out the twosome throwing it back to their Rydell High days here!
First time in costume since we made the movie ! So excited!!
A post shared by Olivia Newton-john (@therealonj) on Dec 13, 2019 at 5:11pm PST
