Photo Flashback: BroadwayWorld Remembers HAIR Composer Galt MacDermot

Dec. 20, 2018  

As previously reported, Galt MacDermot, composer of the musical Hair, has passed away on December 17 at 89 years old.

MacDermot's film soundtracks include Cotton Comes to Harlem, a 1970 blaxploitation film starring Godfrey Cambridge, Raymond St. Jacques and Redd Foxx, based on Chester Himes' novel of the same name; Rhinoceros (1974) starring Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder, and directed by original Broadway Hair director Tom O'Horgan; and Mistress (1992).

Read his full obituary here.

Today, BroadwayWorld remembers MacDermot with a look back in our archives. Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Galt MacDermot arriving for the Opening Night Performance of HAIR: THE AMERICAN TRIBAL LOVE-ROCK MUSICAL at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. March 31, 2009

James Rado & Galt MacDermot arriving for the Opening Night Performance of HAIR: THE AMERICAN TRIBAL LOVE-ROCK MUSICAL at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. March 31, 2009

James Rado & Diane Paulus & Galt MacDermot arriving for the Opening Night Performance of HAIR: THE AMERICAN TRIBAL LOVE-ROCK MUSICAL at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. March 31, 2009

Galt MacDermot arriving for the Opening Night Performance of HAIR: THE AMERICAN TRIBAL LOVE-ROCK MUSICAL at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. March 31, 2009

James Rado & Galt MacDermot arriving for the Opening Night Performance of HAIR: THE AMERICAN TRIBAL LOVE-ROCK MUSICAL at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. March 31, 2009

Galt MacDermot arriving for the Opening Night Performance of HAIR: THE AMERICAN TRIBAL LOVE-ROCK MUSICAL at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. March 31, 2009

James Rado & Galt MacDermot arriving for the Opening Night Performance of HAIR: THE AMERICAN TRIBAL LOVE-ROCK MUSICAL at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. March 31, 2009

featured cast members Megan Lawrence, Darius Nichols, Kacie Sheik, Sasha Allen, Gavin Creel, Will Swenson, Caissie Levy & Bryce Ryness with James Rado, Diane Paulus & Galt MacDermot during the Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for HAIR: THE AMERICAN TRIBAL LOVE-ROCK MUSICAL at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. March 31, 2009

