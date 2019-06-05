Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominee Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block is a 2019 Tony nominee for her performance in The Cher Show. Check out these flashback photos of Block at various events in the past!

In addition to The Cher Show, Stephanie J. Block's Broadway credits include: Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Reno Sweeney in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical (DD nom.), The Pirate Queen, Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz, and Wicked. Off-Broadway she has appeared in Little Miss Sunshine (DD nom.); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (DD nom.).

On television, Block can be seen in "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse." She has appeared in concert with the NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, Boston Pops, National Symphony Orchestra (conducted by Marvin Hamlisch), Dallas Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Utah Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Charlotte Symphony, and Cleveland Pops.

Stephanie J. Block on stage during the curtain call following the Opening Night performance of THE PIRATE QUEEN at the Hilton Theatre in New York City. April 5, 2007



Stephanie J. Block & Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show â€œBest in Showâ€' winner Banana Joe making his Broadway debut in The Roundabout Theatre Companyâ€™s critically acclaimed new Broadway production of Rupert Holmesâ€™ The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Studio 54 Theatre in New York City on 2/13/2013



Stephanie J. Block attending "Defying Inequality: The Broadway Concert " A Celebrity Benefit for Equal Rights" at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City.



Stephanie J. Block during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for " 9 to 5 the Musical " at the Marriott Marquis Theatre in Times Square, New York City. April 30, 2009



Stephanie J. Block 'In The Spotlight' at the 2013 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Junket at the Millennium Broadway Hotel in New York on 5/1/2013.