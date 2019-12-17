Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!
Photo Flash: The Cast of OKLAHOMA! Celebrates the Holidays in Festive Sweaters
Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the theater is so delightful!
Everything's up to date in New York City....the cast of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" gets ready to celebrate the holidays in fun and festive sweaters kicking off the final five weeks of the Tony Award-winning revival at Circle in the Square.
Take a look at photos below!
Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production of Oklahoma! tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.
