Photo Flash: The Cast of ANASTASIA Gets Spooky, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, the cast of Anastasia gets spooky. Check out this week's Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Anastasia (Broadway): @maxizpad Vlad, Gleb and Dimitri ready to scare the crap out of Broadway!!! by @davymacknyc #saturday #intermission #SIP #boo #halloween #masks #spooky #backstage #bts #dressingroom #broadhurst #anastasia #anastasiamusical #october #michael

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Regional): @redheadedhalz The whole crew together for #SIP #vaynasoniamashaspike #plt #philiplynchtheatre

The Luck of Roaring Camp (Regional): @benncrane hereâ€™s your #sip from the boys at roaring camp x (feat. @Corkcicle) - // #theluckofroaringcamp #theluckisborn #musicaltheater #saturdayintermissionpicture #matinee

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You