Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!

Yesterday, the 2018 Tony Award nominees gathered at the Rainbow Room in New York City, to toast each other and their nominations. The luncheon was hosted by three outstanding past Tony Award recipients - actress Cynthia Erivo, lighting designer Natasha Katz and singer/songwriter Cyndi Lauper.

Nominee attendees included Michael Cera, Ariana DeBose, Tina Fey, Andrew Garfield, LaChanze, Nathan Lane, Ashley Park, Diana Rigg, Jordan Roth, Amy Schumer, Tony Shaloub, Ethan Slater, Ari'el Stachel, and more, as well as President of the Broadway League, Charlotte St. Martin, and President of the American Theatre Wing, Heather Hitchens.

The 2018 TONY AWARDS will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 10th on CBS.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

