2018 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!

May. 23, 2018  

Yesterday, the 2018 Tony Award nominees gathered at the Rainbow Room in New York City, to toast each other and their nominations. The luncheon was hosted by three outstanding past Tony Award recipients - actress Cynthia Erivo, lighting designer Natasha Katz and singer/songwriter Cyndi Lauper.

Nominee attendees included Michael Cera, Ariana DeBose, Tina Fey, Andrew Garfield, LaChanze, Nathan Lane, Ashley Park, Diana Rigg, Jordan Roth, Amy Schumer, Tony Shaloub, Ethan Slater, Ari'el Stachel, and more, as well as President of the Broadway League, Charlotte St. Martin, and President of the American Theatre Wing, Heather Hitchens.

Go inside the special event below!

The 2018 TONY AWARDS will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 10th on CBS.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
David Yazbek, Nell Benjamin, Tina Fey, Cyndi Lauper, and Jeff Richmond

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Barry Grove and Condola Rashad

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Gavin Lee, Grey Henson, Ashley Park, Ari'el Stachel, and Nick Scandalios

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Cynthia Erivo, Condola Rashad, Lynn Meadow, and Hailey Kilgore

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
David Yazbek and Norbert Leo Butz

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Tina Fey, Nell Benjamin, Jeff Richmond, Grey Henson, Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman, and Casey Nicholaw

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Tim Levy, Casey Nicholaw, and Denise Gough

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Jordan Roth, Susan Brown, and Denise Gough

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Susan Brown and Andrew Garfield

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Tina Landau, Jordan Roth, and Cyndi Lauper

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Ted Chapin and Ashley Park

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Nell Benjamin, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Jordan Roth, and Robert Lopez

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
David Yazbek, Nell Benjamin, Tina Fey, Cyndi Lauper, and Jeff Richmond

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
David Yazbek, Tina Fey, Cyndi Lauper, and Jeff Richmond

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Denise Gough and Grey Henson

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Ari'el Stachel and Ethan Slater

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Thomas Schumacher, Ethan Slater, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Gavin Lee

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Jamie Parker and Harry Hadden-Paton

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Gavin Lee, Grey Henson, Ashley Park, and Ari'el Stachel

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Gavin Lee, Grey Henson, and Ashley Park

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Gavin Lee, Grey Henson, and Ethan Slater

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Gavin Lee and Grey Henson

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Harry Hadden-Paton and Diana Rigg

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, and Gavin Lee

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Jessie Mueller, Lindsay Mendez, and Kristen Anderson-Lopez

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Jessie Mueller, and Lindsay Mendez

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Cynthia Erivo and Jordan Roth

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Jeff Richmond and Tina Fey

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Hailey Kilgore, Ethan Slater, and Ariana DeBose

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Hailey Kilgore, Lindsay Mendez, and Denise Gough

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Cyndi Lauper and Tina Landau

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Ashley Park, Hailey Kilgore, and Lindsay Mendez

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Ariana DeBose, Katrina Lenk, and Jessie Mueller

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Ariana DeBose, Katrina Lenk, and Jessie Mueller

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Denise Gough, Nathan Lane, and Susan Brown

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Ariana DeBose, Katrina Lenk, and Jessie Mueller

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Ashley Park, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Hollander

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Lauren Ridloff and Cynthia Erivo

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Nell Benjamin and Casey Nicholaw

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Taylor Louderman, Ari'el Stachel, Katrina Lenk, and Denise Gough

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Ari'el Stachel and Katrina Lenk

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Denise Gough and Nathan Lane

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Tina Fey and Katrina Lenk

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Jordan Roth and LaChanze

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Taylor Louderman and LaChanze

Photo Flash: The 2018 Tony Nominees Toast Each Other at the Annual Luncheon!
Ashley Park, LaChanze, and Katrina Lenk

Related Articles


11 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS or MEAN GIRLS for Best Musical...


More Hot Stories For You

  • Stage & Screen Legend Patricia Morison Dies at 103
  • BWW Exclusive: A Loverly Day in the Life of MY FAIR LADY's Christopher Faison!
  • Who Won at the 2018 Obie Awards? Full List!
  • Who Won Big at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards? - Full List of Winners!
  • Merle Dandridge to Return to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND for Limited Engagement
  • Photos: Broadway's Alex Brightman Ties the Knot in Brooklyn!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       