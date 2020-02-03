Photo Flash: TINA Hosts Special Performance to Benefit RAINN
Just last week, Stage Entertainment, Anna Wintour, Editor in Chief, Vogue U.S.; U.S. Artistic Director and Global Content Advisor, Condé Nast co-hosted a cocktail reception alongside Fashion Model & Activist Adut Akech, Fashion Model Cindy Bruna, Writer/Director & Activist Janet Mock ("Pose"), Super Model & Activist Joan Smalls and Actor & Activist Yara Shahidi ("Grown-ish") followed by a special performance of Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to benefit RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization.
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL & RAINN together launched a Charitybuzz auction for an exclusive TINA prize package including the limited edition "That's my Life - The Tina Turner Birthday Collectible". Visit www.charitybuzz.com to bid on the package that includes two orchestra seats to Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, a post-show meet-and-greet with cast members and a copy of the exquisite "That's my Life - The Tina Turner Birthday Collectible." This oversized limited edition is a 320-page book featuring a series of unique photos, handwritten comments from Tina Turner herself, Beyoncé, Giorgio Armani & Bryan Adams, a piece of fabric from an original Armani dress that Tina Turner wore at one of her concerts, a replica of limited edition gold ring personally designed by Tina Turner which she has worn on her right thumb for many years and more. The Auction Lot (#1983300) has a value of over of $3350 and a suggested starting bid of $500.00. The auction is now open and bids will be accepted through Tuesday, February 11, 2020. For additional information and to place your bid today visit www.charitybuzz.com.
Tali Pelman, Producer and Group Creative Managing Director at Stage Entertainment, said "I have always admired Tina's raw honesty and abundant courage. As a woman at the forefront of the conversation on domestic violence, her story is a testament that you can overcome your circumstances and redefine your life on your own terms. It is an honour to tell her story on the Broadway stage and it is our honour, together with Conde Nast, to partner with RAINN in support of those fighting to defeat domestic violence today."
"Tina's story is an inspirational story of triumph and courage, overcoming obstacles and defying odds," said Anna Wintour. "We are so proud to partner with the production company behind TINA and RAINN, an organization that has helped over three million domestic and sexual assault survivors in its 25-year history, to bring attention to this issue and help put an end to it."
A portion of proceeds from the performance along with all proceeds from the sale of the event packages will be donated to RAINN.
Photo Credit: Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
RAINN
Andrew Kilbourn, Adam Porter Smith, Billy Porter
Billy Porter, Adam Porter Smith
Billy Porter, Adam Porter Smith
Billy Porter, Adam Porter Smith
Adam Porter Smith
Billy Porter, Anna Wintour, Adam Porter Smith
Billy Porter, Anna Wintour, Adam Porter Smith
James L. Nederlander, Matt Polk
Phyllida Lloyd, Tali Pelman, Nick Scandalios
Billy Porter, Camille Cooper
James L. Nederlander, Anna Wintour
Nick Scandalios, Phyllida Lloyd, Katori Hall, Tali Pelman, Anna Wintour, James L. Nederlander
Tali Pelman, Phyllida Lloyd, Katori Hall, Anna Wintour
Heather Drevna, Camille Cooper, April Cisneros, Maxine Outerbridge, Lucy Dhegrae, Anna Wintour, Polo Tate
Polo Tate, Maxine Outerbridge, Lucy Dhegrae
Jordan E. Cooper, Ebony Marshall-Oliver
Dr. Melinda Knight, Lisa Marie McComb, Jesse Garza
Heather Drevna
Andrew Kilbourn, Adam Porter Smith, Billy Porter
Tali Pelman, Phyllida Lloyd, Katori Hall, Anna Wintour
Janet Mock, Anna Wintour, Jeremy Pope
Anna Wintour, Jeremy Pope, Janet Mock, Joan Smalls
Erica Lovett, Asiah James
Cindy Bruna
Cindy Bruno, Christian Siriano
Harry Kargman, Ivy Kargman Jill Kargman, Sadie Kargman
Susanne Birbragher
Janet Mock, Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi, Janet Mock
Yara Shahidi, Janet Mock
Joan Smalls, Adut Akech
Catherine Bennett, Anna Wintour, Maxine Outerbridge, Cindy Bruna
Cindy Bruna, Joan Smalls, Yara Shahidi, Adut Akech, Janet Mock, Katori Hall, Phyllida Lloyd, Tali Pelman, Anna Wintour
Dria Murphy
Anna Wintour, Yara Shahidi
Scott Berkowitz, Heather Drevna, Marc Levine
Kerby Jean-Raymond, Anna Wintour
