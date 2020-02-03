Photo Flash: TINA Hosts Special Performance to Benefit RAINN

Just last week, Stage Entertainment, Anna Wintour, Editor in Chief, Vogue U.S.; U.S. Artistic Director and Global Content Advisor, Condé Nast co-hosted a cocktail reception alongside Fashion Model & Activist Adut Akech, Fashion Model Cindy Bruna, Writer/Director & Activist Janet Mock ("Pose"), Super Model & Activist Joan Smalls and Actor & Activist Yara Shahidi ("Grown-ish") followed by a special performance of Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to benefit RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL & RAINN together launched a Charitybuzz auction for an exclusive TINA prize package including the limited edition "That's my Life - The Tina Turner Birthday Collectible". Visit www.charitybuzz.com to bid on the package that includes two orchestra seats to Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, a post-show meet-and-greet with cast members and a copy of the exquisite "That's my Life - The Tina Turner Birthday Collectible." This oversized limited edition is a 320-page book featuring a series of unique photos, handwritten comments from Tina Turner herself, Beyoncé, Giorgio Armani & Bryan Adams, a piece of fabric from an original Armani dress that Tina Turner wore at one of her concerts, a replica of limited edition gold ring personally designed by Tina Turner which she has worn on her right thumb for many years and more. The Auction Lot (#1983300) has a value of over of $3350 and a suggested starting bid of $500.00. The auction is now open and bids will be accepted through Tuesday, February 11, 2020. For additional information and to place your bid today visit www.charitybuzz.com.

Tali Pelman, Producer and Group Creative Managing Director at Stage Entertainment, said "I have always admired Tina's raw honesty and abundant courage. As a woman at the forefront of the conversation on domestic violence, her story is a testament that you can overcome your circumstances and redefine your life on your own terms. It is an honour to tell her story on the Broadway stage and it is our honour, together with Conde Nast, to partner with RAINN in support of those fighting to defeat domestic violence today."

"Tina's story is an inspirational story of triumph and courage, overcoming obstacles and defying odds," said Anna Wintour. "We are so proud to partner with the production company behind TINA and RAINN, an organization that has helped over three million domestic and sexual assault survivors in its 25-year history, to bring attention to this issue and help put an end to it."

A portion of proceeds from the performance along with all proceeds from the sale of the event packages will be donated to RAINN.





