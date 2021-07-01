Photos: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Returns to London's Dominion Theatre Tonight; Check Out All New Production Photos

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, based on the classic DreamWorks Animation film, returns to London's Dominion Theatre from tonight (Thursday 1 July 2021). The entire epic stage production is presented in its original form at all future performances but in accordance with UK Government Step 3 protocols (socially distanced audiences with COVID secure measures in operation throughout the venue).

All new production photos have been released in honor of the show's return. Check them out below!

The Grammy® Award nominated musical is now booking until Saturday 8 January 2022. Performances until Saturday 4 September 2021 are all currently expected to operate with socially distanced audiences and, thereafter, in accordance with Step 4 protocols (full capacity but in compliance with UK Government public health guidance). Should current restrictions be lifted earlier, the production will revert to full capacity as soon as practicably possible. The Dominion Theatre Box Office opens daily on performance days at 12 noon. Tickets are available now for all performances via www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com

The cast 46 features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe* (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring** (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

*Clive Rowe appears until 16 Oct 2021

**Tanisha Spring appears until 18 Sept 2021

The orchestra is Dave Rose (Musical Director); Mark Collins (Associate Musical Director, Keyboards); Nina Foster/Fiona McCapra (job share), Sonya Fairbairn, Penny Ainscow, Sebastian Rudnicki (Violins); Fiona Davies (Viola); Magda Pietraszewska (Cello); Rory Dempsey (Bass); Rupert Widdows (Woodwind); Tony Cross (Trumpet, Flugelhorn); Duncan Fuller, David McQueen (Horns); John Gregson (Guitars); Murdoch MacDonald (Percussion) and Dan Ellis (Drums).

The Stage Management team is Anthony Field (Company Stage Manager); Dominique Pierre-Louis (Stage Manager); Ryan Quelch (Deputy Stage Manager); Nuri Chang, Charlotte Johnson (Assistant Stage Managers/Book Cover); Simon Humphris, Chrissie Huxford and Tracey Farrell (Assistant Stage Managers), who, together with a further 84 backstage staff, complete the production's huge cast, orchestra and company of 154.

The production features a cast and orchestra of more than 60 artists and Stephen Schwartz's acclaimed score includes his Academy Award®-winning song When You Believe, which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, and the "spine-tingling" (Time Out) Deliver Us. The Original Cast Recording, released by Ghostlight Records, received a 2021 Grammy® Award nomination for `Best Musical Theatre Album'.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by multi-Grammy® and Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz together with 5 of his beloved songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (When You Believe, Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and The Plagues).

The Prince of Egypt is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusions by Chris Fisher; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose; casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.