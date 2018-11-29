Photo Flash: THE ILLUSIONISTS Bring Holiday Magic to Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays, an all-new installment of the blockbuster world-famous touring magic spectacular, is now in performances at the Marquis Theatre (210 W. 46th Street). The special holiday engagement plays on Broadway through Sunday, December 30 only.

The mind-blowing spectacular of The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth, alongside special guests Light Balance. Produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, MagicSpace Entertainment, and Kilburn Live, The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

Bringing their must-be-seen-to-be-believed talents to the Marquis stage as the cast of The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays are:

In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays includes executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

