Photo Flash: THE ILLUSIONISTS Bring Holiday Magic to Broadway
The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays, an all-new installment of the blockbuster world-famous touring magic spectacular, is now in performances at the Marquis Theatre (210 W. 46th Street). The special holiday engagement plays on Broadway through Sunday, December 30 only.
The mind-blowing spectacular of The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth, alongside special guests Light Balance. Produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, MagicSpace Entertainment, and Kilburn Live, The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.
Bringing their must-be-seen-to-be-believed talents to the Marquis stage as the cast of The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays are:
- Colin Cloud - "The Deductionist"
- CHLOÉ CRAWFORD - "The Sorceress"
- Shin Lim - "The Manipulator" - 2018 WINNER OF "AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"!
- Darcy Oake - "The Grand Illusionist"
- Adam Trent - "The Futurist"
- LIGHT BALANCE
In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays includes executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Colin Cloud, Chloe Crawford, Adam Trent, Darcy Oake, and Shin Lim
Light Balance