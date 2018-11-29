THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS
Click Here for More Articles on THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

Photo Flash: THE ILLUSIONISTS Bring Holiday Magic to Broadway

Nov. 29, 2018  

The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays, an all-new installment of the blockbuster world-famous touring magic spectacular, is now in performances at the Marquis Theatre (210 W. 46th Street). The special holiday engagement plays on Broadway through Sunday, December 30 only.

The mind-blowing spectacular of The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth, alongside special guests Light Balance. Produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, MagicSpace Entertainment, and Kilburn Live, The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

Bringing their must-be-seen-to-be-believed talents to the Marquis stage as the cast of The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays are:

  • Colin Cloud - "The Deductionist"
  • CHLOÉ CRAWFORD - "The Sorceress"
  • Shin Lim - "The Manipulator" - 2018 WINNER OF "AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"!
  • Darcy Oake - "The Grand Illusionist"
  • Adam Trent - "The Futurist"
  • LIGHT BALANCE

In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays includes executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

buy tickets

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Hugh Jackman Will Bring One-Man Show on Tour
  • Voting Now Open For The 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
  • Breaking: HADESTOWN Will Arrive on Broadway in April 2019 at the Walter Kerr Theatre!
  • Photo Flash: BE MORE CHILL Gets an Image Upgrade
  • Rita Moreno Will Return to WEST SIDE STORY for Steven Spielberg Reboot
  • Enter to Win a Chance to Attend a Broadway Play with Hillary Clinton

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE