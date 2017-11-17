Photo Flash: TCG Fetes WAR PAINT Creative Team at 2017 Gala

Theatre Communications Group's (TCG) 2017 Gala celebrated the War Paint creative team, and featured special performances by actor Samuel E. Wright accompanied by Michael Forman. Wright played the part of Mufasa in the original cast of The Lion King on Broadway. Original Broadway cast members John Dossett and Chris Hoch performed "Dinosaurs" from War Paint accompanied by Paul Staroba. Scroll down for photos from the evening!

TCG's Board Member Marshall Jones III welcomed guests and introduced TCG's Executive Director Teresa Eyring and Deputy Director/COO Adrian Budhu, who gave the benefit's opening remarks. Eyring said, "We are celebrating with a truly dynamic representation of our field including artists, trustees, theatre staffs, individual donors, business partners and members of the media. We are thrilled to honor the War Paint creative team, as well as our National Council for the American Theatre while raising crucial funds to support the groundbreaking work of TCG."

Theatre Communications Group's (TCG) 2017 Gala evening celebrated legacy in our national theatre field, as we honor the longstanding contributions made by theatre artists and trustees to make a better world for and because of theatre. The creative team of War Paint was introduced by the producing artistic director of Sundance Institute Theatre Program, Philip Himberg.

The decades-long work of Honored Composer Scott Frankel, Director Michael Greif, Lyricist Michael Korie, and Playwright Doug Wright have resulted in some of the most reprised and iconic works of their generation. Most recently, they collaborated on War Paint, which recently concluded its Broadway run after originating at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, a TCG Member Theatre.

Also recognized was the National Council for the American Theatre. The award was accepted by Chair Judith O. Rubin. TCG's National Council celebrated 20 years of service to TCG and the field. Comprised of theatre trustees from across the US, NCAT advises and supports TCG in helping to ensure the health and vitality of resident theatres across the US, including New York.

TCG Board Chair, Kevin Moriarty of Dallas Theater Center, gave the closing remarks: "I am moved by the complex and wonderful national theatre ecology we enjoy, with remarkable artists such as Doug, Michael, Scott, and Michael, resident theatres such as the Goodman--that invest in new work and giving it the highest visibility, and volunteer trustees who support the work at every stage."

The Gala also offered an opportunity for the TCG community to celebrate the accomplishments of the past year and raise support for TCG's wide-ranging programs and services. Highlights from the past year include: a National Conference in Portland, OR that brought together nearly 1,000 theatre practitioners for skills-building and knowledge-sharing; the awarding of $1.184 million in Audience (R)Evolution Cohort Grants, in partnership with the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, to innovative audience-engagement projects; and the publication of award-winning works by both established and emerging playwrights like the Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat by Lynn Nottage, and Tony Award winners Dear Evan Hansen by Steven Levenson and Oslo by J.T. Rogers. TCG celebrated the culmination of the Legacy Leaders of Color Video Project series and the launch of the third cohort of the Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Institute.

