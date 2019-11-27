Photo Flash: Susan Lucci, Tony Danza and More Celebrate CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY
On Nov. 25, Celebrity Autobiography celebrated its 10th anniversary as winner of the Drama Desk Award with a show at The Triad (158 West 72nd St) with a cast featuring Susan Lucci, Tony Danza, Janeane Garofalo, John Fugelsang, Tony-nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie) and show creators, Emmy-nominated, Drama Desk-winners Eugene Pack & Dayle Reyfel. Last winter, Celebrity Autobiography enjoyed a residency at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway.
Take a look at photos from the event below!
How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Why did Justin Bieber get stuck in the trunk of a car? What does Hasselhoff reveal about the beauties of Baywatch? Get ready to find out. Running for 10 sold-out years in New York and touring the world and seen on Bravo TV, Celebrity Autobiography features top performers bringing to life the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The passages run the gamut from the "poetry" of Suzanne Somers...to tips from the Kardashians...to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history--Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds & Eddie Fisher--told from all sides! And what's remarkable and unforgettably hilarious - it's all "in their own words". From the words of CELINE, ZAYN, ELVIS, TIGER, ARNOLD, BRITNEY, MILEY, DOLLY, CHER, OPRAH, BIEBER, BEYONCÉ and BEYOND!
Created by Eugene Pack & developed by Pack & Dayle Reyfel, audiences at Celebrity Autobiography are treated to an entertaining evening of non-stop laughter as an eclectic mix of talented, hilarious performers act out classic excerpts from a range of celebrity tell-alls by Bieber to Barbra to Beyoncé and Beyond! This unique, no-holds-barred show is unlike anything else in New York and has played for sold-out crowds all around the world including London's West End, Edinburgh, Australia's Sydney Opera House and Broadway (Marquis Theater). Celebrity Autobiography is produced by Angelo Fraboni, Peter Martin, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel.
Photo Credit: Andrew Werner
Janeane Garofalo, Andy Grotelueschen, Eugene Pack
Curtain Call
Full Cast
Tony Danza, Andy Grotelueschen
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you a Broadway superfan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a f... (read more)
VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Alex Brightman Celebrates Thanksgiving With 'Dead Bird' Music Video
The Netherworld is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit with a new take on Beetlejuice's iconic song 'Dead Mom,' entitled 'Dead Bird.' Check out the v... (read more)
Theatre Critic John Simon Has Passed Away at 94
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre critic John Simon has passed away at the age of 94.... (read more)
BAT OUT OF HELL Will Launch Australian Arena Tour in 2020
Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, which concluded at run at New York City Center in September, is heading down under. BroadwayWorld has just learned tha... (read more)
The 9 Best Broadway Holiday Albums of 2019!
Tis the season for holiday tunes! From festive favorites to brand-new bops, Broadway isn't disappointing this year, with a huge variety of new holiday... (read more)
Gideon Glick Will Take Over Role Of Seymour In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in January
Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Significant Other) will take over the role of a?oeSeymoura?? in Little Shop of Horrors beginni... (read more)